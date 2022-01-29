Leadership Kentucky is proud to announce Regina Jackson as Chair of the 2022 Board of Directors. Alongside the Board of Directors, Jackson will oversee one of the oldest and most prestigious statewide leadership development programs in the United States.

Jackson is an alum of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2003. She is a partner at English Lucas Priest and Owsley, LLP. Prior to joining ELPO in 1993, she worked for Wyatt Tarrant and Combs in Lexington. Her practice areas include Civil Litigation, Education and School Law, Labor and Employment Law and Appellate Practice. A lifetime resident of Kentucky, Jackson currently resides in Bowling Green with her family.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve as the 2022 Chair of the Leadership Kentucky Board,” said Jackson. “As a native Kentuckian and a graduate of the Leadership Kentucky core program, I value the organization’s steadfast commitment to improvement of the Commonwealth through the development of our state’s current and future leaders. I look forward to working alongside our esteemed Board to ensure that program participants are well equipped to serve as leaders within their own communities and companies in the unified effort to shape Kentucky’s future.”

Leadership Kentucky also made the following Executive Committee and Board of Directors appointments:

Perry Allen (Lexington) was named 2023 Board Chair-Elect;

Ken Perdue (Russellville) was named Secretary of the Board;

Carolle Jones Clay (Louisville) has joined the Board; and

Eileen Saunders (Louisville) has joined the Board.

The 2022 Leadership Kentucky Executive Committee and full Board of Directors list is below:

2022 Executive Committee

2022 Board Chair – Regina A. Jackson (Partner, English Lucas Priest & Owsley, LLP)

2023 Board Chair-Elect – Perry Allen (Market President, US Bank)

Immediate Past Chair – Dan Bork (Retired, Kentucky Commissioner of Revenue)

Secretary – Ken Perdue (Retired, Logan Aluminum, Inc.)

Treasurer – Paula C. Hanson, CPA (Retired, Dean Dorton Allen Ford, PLLC)

BRIGHT Liaison/Committee Member – Elmer K. Whitaker (CEO, Whitaker Bank, Inc.)

Leslie A. Fugate (Vice President, Director of State and Local Public Affairs, Brown-Forman)

Trey Grayson (Attorney, Frost Brown Todd LLC)

Chrisandrea Turner (Partner, Stites & Harbison, PLLC)

Ron Wilson (Senior Director, Corporate and Foundation Relations, Western Kentucky University)

Gina S. Winchester (Deputy Judge Executive, Calloway County)

Committee Member-Ex-Officio: Barbara Dickens (Senior Operations Counsel, Atria Senior Living Group, Inc.)

Committee Member-Ex-Officio: Mary Michael Corbett (Retired, Baptist Health Foundation)

Committee Member-Ex-Officio: Teresa Trimble Hail (President, D.C. Trimble, Inc.)

2022 Board of Directors

Kimberley Bennett (Senior Director of Jim Beam Bourbon Experiences, Beam Suntory)

Craig J. Carlson (Corporate Banking Group Manager, Truist Bank)

Daniel Carmack (Realtor, City Councilman, City of London)

Carolle Jones Clay (Vice President, Community Relations, Republic Bank & Trust)

Gary Gerdemann (Co-Founder, Partner, RunSwitch Public Relations)

Sara Hemingway (Executive Director, The Marilyn and William Young Charitable Foundation)

Rick Hesterberg (Senior Asst. VP of Strategic Communications & Marketing, Morehead State University)

Alan Keck (Mayor, City of Somerset)

Melissa Lee Knight (President, Farmers National Bank of Lebanon)

Eileen Saunders (Vice President, Customer Services, LGE-KU)

David W. Seewer (Partner, Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, LLP)

Charles ‘Chuck’ Session (Vice President of Government and Community Affairs, Duke Energy)

Leslie Buddeke Smart, CFRE (President, CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations)

Elizabeth Snodgrass, CPA (Retired, CEO, Livingston Hospital)

Burton J. Webb, Ph.D. (President, University of Pikeville)

Cindy Wiseman (VP External Affairs & Customer Service, AEP/Kentucky Power)

Kelley Workman (President, Planters Bank).