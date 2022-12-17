From a small town in Kentucky, a young and talented student helped make lasting memories for her school. Not only did Sabrina Hendrickson organize and plan “Leatherwood Has Talent,” but she also showcased a talent of her own. Even though this was a challenging task, she persevered, and the end result was a mesmerizing display of talent!
Sabrina is a 7th grade student at Leatherwood Elementary School. She has been a member of the Gifted and Talented Program since kindergarten. She was selected to participate in this program because of her grades, creativity, and her leadership (although she jokes that being bossy and creative is her speciality). Speaking of leadership, Sabrina created and coordinated the entire talent show! That is truly a talent! She proved that she could pull it off, not only to the members of the school, but to herself as well.
Sabrina started the process by collecting the names of those that may be interested in showcasing their talent. The talents ranged from singing to dancing and ballet. She then created a flier to advertise the event and even led a team of students as they developed signs and decorated the gym for the big day.
After all we've heard about this spectacular event, we decided to interveiw Sabrina herself. Here is what she said. Sabrina told Braelee ``I wanted to do this because I wanted to prove a point. The point I wanted to prove was no matter who you are or where you're from you can do anything you put your mind to.”
As you can clearly see, creating, organizing, and planning the entire event wasn’t as easy as it seemed. There were stumbling blocks and Sabrina recruited many of her peers and teachers to help along the way. Even though she’s from a small town, even though she’s only 13 years old, she still accomplished her goal of showing our community all of the talent that Leatherwood has to offer. Remember, “no matter who you are or where you're from you can do anything you put your mind to.”