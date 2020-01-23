Last week, on Jan. 15 and 16, environmental health, infection prevention, laboratory and epidemiological staff from health departments all over Kentucky participated in onsite Legionella education and prevention training at the Hazard Appalachian Regional Healthcare Center. The training, led by NSF Health Sciences, provided health departments with practical training to prepare staff to perform environmental assessments of building water systems when responding to possible cases of Legionellosis. The training also covered a variety of topics including an overview of Legionella and other waterborne pathogens, water management programs and tracing flow diagrams, technical review of building water systems, environmental assessments and outbreak response protocol and communicating risks and following up with facilities, among others.
“The Kentucky Department for Public Health is taking proactive measures to prepare its staff for responding to possible outbreaks of Legionnaires’ disease and strengthening their knowledge of common building water systems found in a hospital or hotel,” said Fran LeFort, a communications specialist for NSF International.
This disease, NSF International representatives said, is quickly rising across the country.
“Legionella, there is actually about 10,000 reported cases every year,” said Robert Murphy, NSF International building water health senior technical reviewer. “It is also thought to be a very under-reported disease, because it does have flu-like symptoms,” Murphy said, explaining that many people will feel like they have the flu, but really have undiagnosed Legionnaires’ disease. Murphy said that many researchers believe the more accurate number of cases of the disease in the U.S. is approximately 40,000.
“Legionnaires’ disease has been increasing five-fold (in the United states) since 2000, so there is quite a significant increase over the last 20 years partially due to aging infrastructure,” said Murphy. “The rate of Legionnaires’ disease has doubled in Kentucky since 2003,” he said, explaining that the issue has been becoming more evident. Some of the most common places that cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been found, Murphy said, are in hotels and hospitals.
“Approximately 20 percent of cases are from hospitality locations,” said Murphy, stating that there is a 25 percent fatality rate are for those who get the disease in hospital settings.
Other NSF International officials agreed.
“Legionnaires’ disease cases are rapidly rising,” said LeFort. “The CDC recently reported a record number of Legionnaires’ disease cases – 9,933 in 2018. The disease is largely believed to be under reported, and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) has estimated the actual number of Legionnaires’ cases each year in the United States is as high as 70,000. The disease is fatal to 25 percent of patients who contract it in a healthcare setting and fatal to 10 percent of the general population, according to the CDC.”
Legionella bacteria, said Murphy, resides in many natural environments such as rivers, lakes and soils, but are also found in a variety of engineered systems that support bio-film growth, including cooling towers, hot tubs, fountains and building plumbing systems and their outlets like faucets and shower heads. These water systems, he said, are often characterized by warm temperatures, stagnant water and a lack of chemical disinfectants, which are prime conditions that promote the growth of Legionella bacteria. People are exposed to Legionella primarily through inhalation of contaminated aerosols into the respiratory system from these contaminated water systems, said Murphy.
“Legionella is a bacteria that is present in building water systems and what happens is that under certain conditions when temperature is within this range and stagnant waters and other primers that lead to the amplification of Legionella, Legionella becomes airborne,” said Murphy. “If someone breathes it in, they get a form of pneumonia,” he continued. Many times, Murphy said, when this occurs, healthier people may only get Pontiac Fever and experience chest pain and body aches, while those who are more compromised, such as the elderly, infants or smokers, will get most likely get Legionnaires’ disease and end up being hospitalized.
To prevent the bacteria from spreading, said Murphy, the building engineers and owners must not allow water to become stagnant and should routinely flush the systems.
“At the end of the day, while there are some inherent risks to these water systems, there are ways in order to manage that, to move water to flush and have constant flushing programs,” said Murphy. “It is important for building owners and building engineers to manage a system as recommended, and as they were designed to be, to reduce that risk.”
NSF Health Sciences and the National Environmental Health Association (NEHA) will be co-hosting the Legionella Conference 2020 in August to help stem this rising public health threat.
