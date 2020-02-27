Several local legislators, including Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville, Sen. Johnny Ray Turner, D-Prestonsburg and Rep. Brandon Smith, R-Hazard, co-sponsored a bill this month to bring off-road vehicles under the state’s vehicle registration system.
Senate Bill 75 was filed in the Senate on Feb. 4 and was sent to the transportation committee on Feb. 6.
The bill defines an OHV as a “motorized vehicle that is designed to be primarily used for recreational purposes,” as having four or six tires, having a maximum speed of 35 miles per hour and is equipped with a “steering wheel, brakes, head lights, turn signals, a roll bar, seat belts, a working muffler, and a spark arrestor.”
The bill would make it legal for licensed drivers, age 18 and older, to drive an OHV on state highways and county roads unless OHV travel has been prohibited on county roads by local governments.
The bill requires the Kentucky Mountain Recreational Authority to identify state highways that permit the use of OHV. It would prohibit OHV use on any “fully controlled access highway.”
The bill states that the annual registration fee for OHVs will be $11.50 — the same as the registration fee set for all motor vehicles that weigh 10,000 pounds or less. Non-resident fees will be $30, the legislation says.
The bill would require people to register their OHV that operate on a highway, and the vehicle must pass an inspection from a certified inspector prior to registration being administered. Residents would also be required to insure their OHVs and maintain proof of that insurance on the vehicle at all times.
According to the bill, OHV drivers would be required to obey traffic laws and operators and passengers are required to wear eye protection if the vehicle does not have a windshield.
The stipulations in the bill do not apply to OHVs operating on private or public recreational trails or areas, being used for agricultural purposes or being used for wildlife management, law enforcement services, emergency services or other governmental purposes.
Violations of the act could result in the driver being charges with a Class B misdemeanor. He or she could be fined between $20 and $500 for each offense, the bill says.
