Legislature approves more than $212M in flood aid for Eastern Kentucky

The Kentucky legislature on Aug. 26 approved a nearly $213 million aid package for flood stricken areas of Eastern Kentucky.

The approved measure allocates more than $212 million to be spent over the next six months as a part of the recovery process, including:

• $115 million will be provided to the Department of Military Affairs Division of Emergency Management to provide financial support to cities, counties, school districts, state agencies and nonprofit or public utility service providers located in areas named in the Presidential Declaration of Major Disaster. The use of this portion includes reimbursement for services, personnel and equipment provided during the response and recovery phases; cost of replacement or repair of publicly owned buildings and their contents; and advancement of funds to local governments, utilities and school districts awaiting insurance claims and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster assistance.

• $45 million will be provided to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s highways budget for the state matching funds to pay for bridge and road repair and replacement.

• $40 million will be provided to the Department of Education for financial assistance to school districts to support repairs of school building facilities, additional transportation costs for displaced students and wraparound services for school children and their families recovering from the impacts of the storms and flooding.

• An additional $12.7 million from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is earmarked for the Eastern Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies.

Gov. Andy Beshear, in signing the bill, pointed to how quickly the aid came about and pledged that the state will continue to be there for the victims of the disaster going forward.

“How about this? One month after this flooding, the state legislature has now provided $212 million to help in the next six months,” Beshear said. “We’re going to be here for the people of Eastern Kentucky and the people of western Kentucky (in response to December tornadoes) ... for ever how long it takes.”

State Rep. John Blanton, who was the primary sponsor of the bill in the House, said the measure is a first step.

“This will send $212.7 million to give immediate help to flood ravaged areas,” Blanton said. “This is a first step and as we find more need, we’ll be working on more help. This was a Kentucky bill, not Democrat or Republican, but Kentuckians working together and I was honored to carry the bill in the House.”

Blanton also said the measure does contain funding for housing.

“Right now, we still have people in tents, we still have people in shelters,” he said. “This provides funding for intermediate housing to get them out of the tents and get them into something with a roof and they will have heat because we’re getting ready to get into cold weather months.”

However, Sen. Brandon Smith of Hazard expressed during the Senate’s session earlier in the day he is concerned about a “historic” crisis as a result of the housing situation and said his “yes” vote was a “reluctant” one due to the failure to include an amendment he proposed to allocate $50 million to a housing program.

“What that amendment did was ... it provided housing funding for those in the flood zones that are desperate,” Smith said. “There are children on riverbanks and in hollers — there’s 7,000 of them — that are in some sort of displaced shelter where the walls are missing, there’s a tarp and that’s on us to fix it. There’s nobody else to blame. We are the leaders.

“We had a chance with my amendment to put $50 million in there to get aid to them immediately,” Smith continued. “I know we have a long-term plan ... And I’m thankful, but I’m worried about the now. I’m worried about the families that are not worried about their livelihood or their businesses ... They’re worried about sleeping outside in a tent with a two-year-old and a four-year-old and a six-year-old all huddled together and it’s been cold.”

The funding, Smith said, would have also applied to those affected by the western Kentucky tornadoes in December.

Smith said he challenges Beshear and the leadership to bring the legislature back and give them enough days to put something in place such as his amendment, to avoid a crisis.

“We are getting ready to see a crisis that will be historic across Appalachia, one I personally feel like could have been avoided,” Smith said.

Sen. Adrienne Southworth of Lawrenceburg said the legislature must keep a focus on helping the people in the state instead of simply relying on the federal authorities.

“I feel like we have a focus more on what does the federal government have to hand us rather than how do we take care of our own people, notwithstanding whatever the federal government’s regulations are,” she said. “Obviously, since the federal government takes forever to get their money to people, we should front this money to them for what good it can do.”

Sen. Phillip Wheeler of Pikeville said he is pleased with the passage of the measure and particularly the fact that it was done in such a bipartisan manner.

“This is a region with a lot of needs, this is a different region, this is a mountainous region, a region with a lot of valleys with different infrastructure than western Kentucky, what we saw last year,” Wheeler said.

He acknolwedged that, while the bill is not perfect, it is a “very important first step to show that the commonwealth and its legislature and its senate stand with the people that are suffering in Eastern Kentucky and continues to stand with those that are suffering in western Kentucky.”

State Rep. Angie Hatton of Whitesburg said she is pleased with the speed of the aid, but said it’s a “start”

“We were able to pass a bill that sends $213 million home to Eastern Kentucky to help the flood recovery less than 30 days after the flood happened. While it is not everything we needed especially for long-term housing, it is a very good start and I’m pleased with the bipartisan cooperation that made it happen.”

Sen. President Robert Stivers told legislators during session that the next part of the work on the issue begins when the legislature reconvenes in January.

Staff writers Gary Slone and Kristi Strouth contributed to this report.