A Letcher County man was recently indicted by a Perry County grand jury for allegedly punching a Hazard Police Department officer in an incident last year.
In April, Bobby Smith, 29, of Hallie, was indicted for charges of third-degree assault and resisting arrest. According to court documents, in May 2021, Smith punched HPD Officer Parker Hignite in the face and intentionally walked away from and used violence against Officer Hignite who was arresting him.
Smith is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Perry Circuit Court on Aug. 4. He is ordered to have no contact with the victim, Officer Hignite.