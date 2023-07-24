Levitt AMP Whitesburg closes the 2023 season with back-to-back concerts July 27 and July 28 as part of “Growing Home: A Community Revival.” Eastern Kentucky artists Senora May and Sundy Best headline the back-to-back evenings.

Thursday features Senora May, whose highly-acclaimed releases “Lainhart” and “All of My Love” have gained her a devoted following across the country. Her second record, “All of My Love,” was recorded by Kenny Miles at Fat Baby Studios in Letcher County and features a who’s who lineup of eastern Kentucky musicians. Her sound is shaped by a wide range of influences while her lyrics reflect life and love in the hills.

Help End Addiction for Life-HEAL will hold its Recovery Central Celebration presentation at 6 p.m. with a performance from Cory Micheal Harris. John Haywood will bring traditional mountain music to the stage about 6:30 p.m. and Senora May will perform at 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s final Levitt AMP concert features one of the region’s most popular bands, Sundy Best. After a four-year hiatus, Nicholas and Kris are back with an album called “Feel Good Country” that Saving Country Music called “one of the best written affairs of 2023”. The duo will end our series on a positive note on the one year anniversary of the devastating 2022 floods.

Letcher County’s own Roadhouse Band kicks off the music at 6:30 p.m.and Sundy Best take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

The Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series — featuring family-friendly free concerts — is at the Mountain Heritage Stage in downtown Whitesburg. The Whitesburg Farmers Market and free CANE community meal start at 5 p.m.

Rain site is the Appalshop solar pavilion, two blocks from the Mountain Heritage Stage.

The Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series is a project of the Cowan Community Center and partners the City of Whitesburg, the Mountain Heritage Festival Committee, Appalshop, Letcher Tourism, Whitesburg Farmers Market and CANE Kitchen.

The series is supported in part by the Levitt Foundation, which partners with communities across America to activate underused public spaces through the power of free live music, creating welcoming, inclusive destinations where people of all ages and backgrounds come together. For more information, www. levitt.org.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare is the presenting sponsor of the series. The platinum sponsors are double kwik, Appalachian Impact Fund, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Mark Energy, and CANE Kitchen. Gold sponsors are Kentucky Power, Appalachian Wireless, Cumberland Gap Water and Matt Butler Law.

Our silver sponsors are Mountain Association, Parkway Pharmacy, Artemes, Annie's Frugal Finery, TVS Cable, Horn & Associates Drilling, Whitaker Bank, Community Trust Bank, Hicks & Funfsinn Law, Senior Solutions and Bell Engineering.