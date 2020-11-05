Last week, the Leslie County man who was arrested in connection with a murder that occurred in July 2019 at the Bobby Davis Park, appeared in Perry Circuit Court.
On Oct. 29, Anthony Ray Lewis, 49, formerly of Yeaddiss, entered a plea of guilt for the murder of Marlena Holland Howard Hurt, 37, of Hazard. The indictment, said Perry Circuit Judge Alison Wells, charges Lewis with one count of murder, which is a Class A felony that can be a capital offense or can carry a penalty of life without benefit of probation or parole. In August 2019, the Commonwealth had stated that they were considering pursuing capital punishment.
Lewis, represented by his attorney, Derrick Howard, appeared for a motion to enter a guilty plea. The Commonwealth, represented by Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Blair and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Cordell “Buddy” Williams, agreed to recommend a sentence of life without benefit of probation or parole and withdrew their motion to seek capital punishment.
Judge Wells said, currently, she believes Lewis has entered the plea knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently, and she found him guilty of murder. The case will be reviewed before final sentencing.
Sentencing for Lewis has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 3.
