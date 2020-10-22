During the Hazard City Commission meeting on Monday, Oct. 19, it was announced that an area in downtown Hazard is going to receive some beautification updates beginning next week.
“Jason Higgins, who is the manager of our Walmart here in town, called the other day and said they wanted to get involved with a community project,” said Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini. For the project, he said, six stores throughout the area are going to adopt a park in the area and fix it up.
Mobelini said although several of the parks in the county needed work, the selected location for this project is Liberty Street.
Beginning next Tuesday, said Mobelini, approximately 30-40 employees from various Walmart stores will begin the construction of this project, in a partnership with the city and the county.
“It's been a county-city collaboration,” he said. “They're going to paint the court, buy new basketball goals and they're digging out an end of it to put a playground for kids. It will clean that whole area up, so that's some good news.”
