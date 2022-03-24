Officials with Liberty Utilities have shared more on the company’s purchase of Kentucky Power and how it plans to lower rates for customers, while maintaining operations in Eastern Kentucky.

Liberty Utilities announced on March 18 that it has negotiated with AEP to purchase Kentucky Power and maintain its operations in Eastern Kentucky. Liberty Utilities is a subsidiary of Algonquin Power & Utilities. Pending approval from the Public Service Commission, Liberty will become the region’s electric utility provider.

“Liberty’s purchase of Kentucky Power represents the best path forward for securing a strong future of reliable and cost-effective electric service for the region, while preserving critical jobs and creating new ones to grow our local presence and ensure customer satisfaction,” officials said in a statement.

Liberty South Region President David Swain said in a statement that customers’ rates will not increase because of this transaction. He said that Liberty included in its testimony, which was filed with the Public Service Commission, that customers’ rates will decrease for two reasons.

The first reason, he said, is that Liberty will create the Eastern Kentucky Fuel Relief Fund, which is a $40 million fund to help offset volatile fuel rates. Secondly, Liberty is providing a “rate holiday” on the collection of the Big Sandy decommissioning rider for three years. These two initiatives, he said, could lead to a 14-16 percent reduction in residential customer rates. Liberty has committed to honor the current rate freeze in place through 2023.

Also, Swain explained what customers can expect from Liberty in terms of ensuring “reliability and a seamless transition.”

“We are pleased that the same great employees who provide service today in Kentucky will continue to do so. In addition, we are bringing back many of the functions currently provided out of state to within the service territory (adding over 100 jobs) so that our local employees can focus on enhancing reliability and ensuring customers’ needs are met,” Swain said. “Liberty has significant experience providing reliable electric service in rugged terrains and will share this expertise to complement and enhance the significant experience of the local team.”

Liberty’s North American distribution operations include Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma and Texas in the United States, and New Brunswick in Canada.

“Liberty is committed to providing safe and reliable natural gas, water and electricity distribution services to over one million customer connections,” according to company officials. “With a customer-centric approach to management, Liberty seeks to provide a superior customer experience through local management of walk-in centers, conservation and energy efficiency initiatives, and programs for businesses and residential customers. We measure our performance in terms of service reliability, customer satisfaction and public and workplace safety.”

For more information, visit, www.LibertyKentuckyPower.com.