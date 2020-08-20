Starting next week, a bridge replacement project on Little Leatherwood Creek Road in Perry County will result in the road's closure until November. During this closure, traffic will be detoured via Walker Mountain Road.
The bridge crossing Little Leatherwood Creek between Straight Fork Road at the end of state maintenance for KY 3348 and Lower Twin Hollow Road will be closed from Monday, Aug. 24, to Monday, Nov. 2, said officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department of Highways District 10. The project is part of the Bridging Kentucky program, a program expected to improve the safety and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing or replacing critical bridges throughout the state.
During construction, KYTC said, traffic will be detoured via Walker Mountain Road, which runs parallel to Little Leatherwood Creek Road. This detour will be signed.
For more information on Bridging Kentucky, visit http://www.bridgingkentucky.com.
