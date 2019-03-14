This year marks the 30th anniversary of “Steel Magnolias,” and members of the Little Theatre of Hazard wanted to celebrate it by having a four-day event and performance of “Steel Magnolias.”
Last Thursday, March 7, was the opening night for the event and the group performed the play nightly Thursday through Saturday, then during the day on Sunday.
The event was sponsored by Hazard-Perry County Tourism.
“This is the third time LTH has done ‘Steel Magnolias’ and I did take the show in a little different direction than those before me,” said Rae Ann Barnett, the director of this year’s performance and the performer who played M’Lynn. “I have not watched ‘Steel Magnolias’ in years and did not watch it because I didn’t want the movie to influence my direction.”
This was Barnett’s first time as a director for a play in the group. However, she has directed and performed in many skits for the organization.
“Directing an adult play was fantastic, though my first love is being onstage,” she continued.
Barnett was actually not in the cast originally, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the original actress playing M’Lynn was unable to finish.
“I had not planned to be onstage during this production, I was not originally cast in the role. It was unforeseen, but the original actor was not able to continue and I only took the role six days before opening night,” said Barnett. She continued, “It was a challenge, but LTH is a family and we all work together to bring these productions to Perry County. I think we had an excellent run.”
Barnett and other cast members said they all believe they connected with their characters very well, contributing to the success of their portrayals.
“We are Steel Magnolias,” said Barnett.
Kasee Arnette, who played the part of Annelle and is a newcomer to LTH, said she had not seen the movie before, but once she got the part she watched it.
“I am Annelle. I’m the new girl coming into this production, I’m the new girl coming into the Little Theatre and I’ve been accepted by all these lovely ladies, so I am literally this character,” said Arnette.
Frances Everage, who played the character Truvy, agreed, stating that through the process, the members grew closer.
“This is one big family and we all love each other,” Everage said.
The cast, Barnett said, came through.
“I can’t praise our cast and crew enough,” said Barnett. “Early on, I asked the cast to develop a character analysis, a picture of what they wanted to develop onstage. This always helps when building a character from a script. They also followed my direction and character suggestions.
“It’s not just about memorizing lines and learning where you need to stand. Theater is complicated and intense. Having actors that love the process and are truly professionals makes it all work,” she continued. “It was a show with new actors joining us, a show with new set concepts, a show with new audience members – it was a success.”
Approximately 60 people attended each night and approximately 90 people attended Sunday, Barnett said, adding they raised approximately $3,500 that will be used for future shows.
“We have a mystery dinner fundraiser we are working on and we are looking at a musical,” she said. “Our Children’s Theatre will be doing a musical and the teen play, both starting in May.”
Additionally, the performance served as a fundraiser for another local nonprofit, the Baby Pantry. The Baby Pantry is located at the New Hope Church and serves low-income families in Perry County with tangible baby needs and offers free educational classes and a library and reading program, said Barnett.
During each day of the performances, representatives from the Baby Pantry were in the lobby hosting a bake sale. All proceeds from Sunday’s lunch and show went to the Baby Pantry as well. Barnett said the Baby Pantry raised approximately $1,000.
“Teaming up with the Baby Pantry was wonderful. We are a nonprofit and to be able to give another local nonprofit the venue to raise money was a pleasure,” said Barnett.
The show, LTH officials said, was dedicated in the loving memory of Alisha Dione Smith, sister of cast member Tosha Lindon. Smith died in January.
“Alisha was so excited about seeing her sister Tosha (Tosha Lindon, who played the character of Clairee) in this production, but passed away during rehearsal. She had been on the national transplant list waiting for her miracle,” said officials. “This show’s content and subject matter is close to our hearts.”
Officials said they hope community members consider organ donation and take necessary steps to ensure family/friends know their wishes.
