On Sept. 12, LKLP officials said the company is proud to announce Justin Collett as the new Head Start and Early Head Start Director.
Collett began his career with LKLP in 2015 and brings experience as both a teacher and an administrator within the program, said LKLP. Collett began his career with Head Start as a teacher at WB Muncy in Leslie County. After working in two different schools, he transitioned to the central office as the Child Development and Mental Health Specialist. In 2019, he became the Assistant Director and has served in that capacity for the past three years.
“I am very proud to announce that Justin Collet has been selected as the new LKLP Community Action Head Start Director,” said LKLP Executive Director Rick Baker. “Justin has a sincere passion for providing quality early childhood services to Head Start families in Leslie, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties. Being a former Head Start parent and teacher, Justin knows Head Start from the ground up and will lead the program to continued success,” said Baker.
Collett is a lifelong resident of Leslie County, where he currently lives with his wife and three kids. He graduated from Leslie County High School in 2005 and received his Bachelor’s of Science degree in Behavioral Science from Lee University, and his Master’s Degree in Education from Eastern Kentucky University. As are many LKLP employees, company officials said Collett is very involved in his home community, and he currently serves as pastor of the Mozelle Church of God.
“I enjoy the reward of helping children and family succeed in life” said Collett. “I love children, the mission of both Head Start and LKLP Community Action, and making a difference in our communities.”
To learn more about Head Start, contact Justin Collett at, (606) 435-7962.