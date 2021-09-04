Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the LKLP Domestic Violence Program saw several changes in their normal operation process as well as the rate of domestic violence in their service area. During last week’s Hazard Rotary Club meeting, held on Aug. 25, a representative of the LKLP Domestic Violence Program spoke to club members about the shelter and program, and how the community could help.

The LKLP Domestic Violence Program provides a safe, temporary shelter for victims of domestic violence and their dependent children. The program serves Leslie, Knott, Letcher, Perry, Owsley, Wolfe, Lee and Breathitt counties. Services provided for clients residing in the shelter is a temporary safe shelter as needed or determined on an individual basis. Longer stays can be allotted if it is necessary to keep victims safe or if they are seeking to re-locate and need additional time to find adequate housing. The program serves mainly female victims and their dependent children; however, it is designed to serve male victims and their dependent children if the need occurs.

Allie Rose, program director for the LKLP Domestic Violence Program, said the program’s shelter includes five rooms with three beds in each room. Before the pandemic, she said, LKLP was able to fit multiple families in the rooms when needed, however, the pandemic changed that.

“Pre-COVID we were able to fill those rooms,” said Rose. “Since COVID we’ve sort of had to quarantine and do one family in a room.”

She said the organization had to focus on following safety guidelines.

In addition to this, the way the program was involved in court processes also changed, she said, adding that the program’s staff switched to a virtual format during the pandemic.

The most noticeable difference the program saw, said Rose, was the manner and rate of reported violence.

“What we have seen with domestic violence is actually the numbers have gone down on paper during lockdown, but when people started coming back out the cases we were getting were horrific because they were considerably more violent,” said Rose. “Violence had escalated during lockdown but because the survivor was not able to reach out to a community partner or to get to us because the perpetrator was right there 24/7, the violence escalated to the point (the victim’s) life was in danger.”

Rose said she wants victims and survivors to know that although there is typically always a lot of shame involved in domestic abuse, they are not alone and there are resources available to help. With domestic abuse, said Rose, the victims love the perpetrator and it is someone they know, not a random stranger, so this brings on a lot of other issues that add to the trauma. This, she said, is one of the reasons the program offers so many services, because many aspects of life are connected.

“There is no such thing as a person with one problem. When our residents contact us they’re not just dealing with domestic violence,” said Rose, stating that many of the residents are suffering from mental health issues, incest, homelessness, substance abuse and more. The first concern, she said, is getting them to safety, then after that they focus on treating other issues.

Domestic violence residential services offered through the program include: free food and clothing; free local transportation to various human services agencies and court hearings; free counseling services; a planned daily program for children in educational games and activities; and a 24-hour crisis hotline providing counseling, information and referrals by phone. The Domestic Crisis Hotline can be reached at 1-800-928-3131.

Domestic violence non-residential services offered through LKLP include: court advocacy; personal advocacy; public speaking engagements to educate the community about domestic violence; free counseling services via the VOCA Counseling program; and information and referral services.

Rose said the program accepts donations of clothes, furniture and household items. To donate, call, (606) 439-1552, and set up a time for pick up, or drop off items at the LKLP site.

For more information regarding the LKLP Domestic Violence Program Residential Services, contact the shelter by calling, (606) 439-1552, or e-mailing the shelter at safehouse@lklp.net. If you are experiencing a medical emergency call 911, or if you need immediate Domestic Violence assistance or you feel your life is at risk, call the 24-Hour hotline at., 1-800-928-3131.