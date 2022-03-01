Recently, officials with LKLP Head Start announced that the organization is currently accepting applications for the current and upcoming school years.
LKLP Head Start is a free federally funded Early Head Start and Head Start (pre-school) program. Early Head Start serves pregnant women and children ages 0–3, while Pre-school, or Head Start, serves 3-4 year old children.
LKLP is now taking applications for the current school year as well as the 2022-2023 school year. Acceptance letters for the 2022-2023 school year will be sent out to those accepted in June 2022.
Please contact Jenny Halcomb at, (606) 216-4727, or Christy Smith at, (606) 216-4648, to get more information about the early learning child care program or to complete an application.