Missy Jo Bush won Best Performer at the Kentucky Theatre Association Festival for community theatres in Kentucky. The Festival is a statewide competition that was held in Campbellsville on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. Bush entered the festival as part of the cast for the ARTS (Appalachian Regional Theatre Society) production of excerpts from the play “The Good Doctor” by Neil Simon and Anton Chekhov, which placed second at the competition.
Bush began her theatre career as a freshman at Perry County Central, where she says her drama teacher and mentor Carol Combs inspired in her a lasting love of theatre, especially musicals. During her years at PCC, Bush performed roles such as Lucy in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”; Sandy in “Grease”; Pepper in “Annie”; Tituba in “The Crucible”; and even a flying monkey in “The Wizard of Oz.”
Bush describes being on stage as freeing and exhilarating, and credits her years in theatre with giving her the confidence to speak with anyone, from corporate vice-presidents to children.
Bush is a 2000 graduate of Perry County Central, and holds an associate of arts degree from HCTC. She has been a business operations lead with Amdocs for the last six years and travels across the United States and in India, where she has made many friends. She is the daughter of Charlene and stepfather Ernie Fugate, and Don Justice, and currently resides in Knott County with husband Bill and children Mikey and Madalyn Fugate, and Gibson Bush.
An aspiring artist, Bush has paintings at the Appalachian Artisan Center, and performs with the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music. “The Good Doctor” was Bush’s first theatrical show in over 15 years. Bush said she would like to thank director Carol Combs, castmates John Hansen and Seth Lewis, and crew Jessica Allen Riley, Allen and Victoria Kleeschulte, and Christiana Baker for making her theatrical comeback such a wonderful experience.
Bush said she was truly surprised to win Best Performer because of all the other amazing talent in the show, but is beyond excited to have done so. She looks forward to performing in more shows in the future.