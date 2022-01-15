As COVID-19 case numbers continue to increase across the state, local and state officials are continuing to monitor case numbers, community transmission rates and vaccination rates.

On Jan. 10, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky reported 52,603 new COVID-19 cases last week, which was the highest weekly total ever by nearly 22,000 cases. The second highest week for new cases was the week ending Sept. 5, 2021, when 30,680 cases were reported. Beshear also reported the state’s highest ever test positivity rate on Monday, which was 26.33 percent.

The Omicron variant, said state officials, is very widespread at the moment.

“Omicron continues to burn through the commonwealth, growing at levels we have never seen before. Omicron is significantly more contagious than even the delta variant,” said Beshear. “If it spreads at the rate we are seeing, it is certainly going to fill up our hospitals,” he said. Beshear said he is deploying 445 Kentucky National Guard members to 30 health care facilities to provide support beginning this week.

“We are now in a nearly vertical spike the likes of which dwarf all prior escalations,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH). “In just two weeks, Kentucky has gone from roughly half our delta variant surge peak to more than double our delta variant surge peak. At this point, essentially all COVID-19 in Kentucky is likely to be the omicron variant.”

Omicron appears to cause less severe illness, particularly among people who are vaccinated, said officials. Dr. Stack provided several tips to help Kentuckians during the surge:

• If you are sick, stay home until you feel better.

• Get vaccinated or boosted, if eligible. Boosters dramatically bolster your protection against severe disease and death.

• Wear a well-fitting mask at all times when indoors in public places such school, work, stores, etc.

• If you think you have COVID-19 and/or have had a high-risk exposure and you are able, get tested.

According to the Kentucky River District Health Department, as of Jan. 10, Perry County has had 7,164 total COVID-19 cases, 134 COVID-19 related deaths and had an incidence rate of 83.2. As of Jan. 11, the CDC reports that 68.3 percent of the total Perry County population has had at least one dose and 59.6 percent have been fully vaccinated.

For more information please visit, www.kycovid19.ky.gov, or, https://www.cdc.gov/.