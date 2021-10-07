Hazard native and local author Joey Webb is celebrating October and the spooky season by encouraging the community’s support of his recently released horror stories that came out in March of this year. Webb said he began writing at an early age, with science fiction and horror being his favorite genres, and has an interest in writing poetry as well. Over the years, Webb has published several books in the horror and science fiction genres, and said he has also directed and acted in several independent films.

Webb’s two books of horror, sci-fi short stories are entitled “Pleasant Screams” and “Gory Stories,” respectively. His “Blood Brothers Saga” tells the story of feuding brothers – one a vampire and the other a werewolf – battling in different time periods. His short story “Night Owl,” which is about a trucker battling vampires, was also published in the anthology “Deadhead Miles” from Breaking Fate Publishing.

“Pleasant Screams,” said Webb, is a creepy collection of weird science fiction stories and spine tingling horror. This collection, he said, mixes gore, humor and even a little romance for a “weirdly wonderful ride that’s not for the faint of heart.”

Webb said in “Gory Stories,” readers are taken into a dark world of nightmares with twenty sickeningly sadistic short stories featuring well known fiends such as vampires, zombies, werewolves and serial killers along with lesser known but

equally terrifying monstrosities such as the lechuza, chupacabra, wendigo and golem.

“Wanted Undead or Alive,” the first book of the “Blood Brothers Saga,” takes place in Texas in 1885. In this book, Chance Murdoch is a respected lawman with a sterling reputation. After an encounter with an escaped prisoner almost turns deadly, Chance is rescued by a group of Apaches who turn him into one of their kind, a “moon wolf.” Luke Murdoch is an outlaw with a price on his head that continues to grow with his reputation. A late night tryst with a saloon girl transforms Luke from petty criminal into a vicious “blood drinker.” The long feuding Murdoch brothers join the centuries old werewolves vs. vampires war, with mankind stuck in the middle.

The two brothers on opposite sides of the law continue their feud in one of the most violent cities during a crime riddled era during “Mob Rules,” the second nook of the “Blood Brothers Saga” which takes place in the Prohibition era in Chicago. In this book, Chance Murdoch is a member of a special task force designed to deal with the out of control crime rates in the city. As a werewolf, he has a secret weapon that makes him a valuable government asset. Luke Murdoch is quickly rising through the ranks of the criminal underworld in Chicago, and as a vampire, he is considered the most powerful mob boss in the city.

“A New Wave” is the third “Blood Brothers Saga” book, and takes place in the 1980s in Los Angeles, which was known for both the glitz and the grime. In this book, Luke Murdoch, the vampire career criminal, has expanded his interests into the booming drug dealing industry. Chance Murdoch, his werewolf brother, is on the side of the law working for the government to eradicate the drug cartels. The century long battle between the Murdoch brothers reaches a fever pitch in the most decadent city in a decadent decade.

All of Webb’s books are available on Amazon. To view information about Webb and his work, or to purchase one of his books, visit his Amazaon page https://www.amazon.com/Joey-Webb/e/B00J8U4Y2I/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1.