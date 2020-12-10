Recently, local author Nancy Kelly Allen, of Bulan, had her 50th book, “Cowboy Jesse,” published.

In “Cowboy Jesse,” a picture book geared for ages two to five years old, a young boy named Jesse rides west across his backyard on a stick horse and sees a spaceship land nearby. The book, she said, is a counting book that helps teach children to count from one to ten and back again (ten to one). The book is also about the value of friendship.

“Ages two through five are the formative years in which children develop their first friends. Their time together is all about having fun,” said Allen, explaining that she wanted to keep that information in mind as she formed the characters of this book. “These characters enjoy mishaps and calamities, but most of all, have fun.”

Allen said many of her books have educational aspects to them, as they are geared towards children. As a former librarian and avid reader, Allen said she used to read to children daily, and writing for them was a short step to take. The goal of her books, she said, are to inspire children to read and learn, while also giving them a fun way to learn.

“My goal is two-fold: entertain readers and foster the love of reading. My books sneak in an educational element, such as counting in this one,” said Allen.

Allen said she has a few other books in production, but the release information will depend on several factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which has slowed down the process of publishing books, she said.

Some of Allen's other works currently in production include “Bugs on the Job,” an informational fiction picture book that is scheduled to release in the Spring of 2021, and “Dear Chimera,” an informational fiction picture book that is scheduled to release in the Fall of 2021. Allen said she is also beginning to work on an adult book, which is different for her.

“I'm also working on a murder mystery, not for children, of course. I'm just beginning to tread water in the adult mystery genre,” said Allen.

“Cowboy Jesse” is available online or at the Read Spotted Newt. Allen will continue to work on her other stories in the coming months, and will release more information later.