Carolyn Collett, an author from Hazard, recently published her second book, “Kids on the Dirt Road.”
Inspired by her adventures during her childhood, “Kids on the Dirt Road” is a compilation of short stories of a young girl and her friends that find fun and excitement in all that they do, showing the ways Collett and her friends used their creativity to have fun despite not having many toys or games growing up. The book, said Collett, is hoped to encourage young readers to imagine and turn the mundane into exciting games and adventures.
“This book is written from memories of a childhood where there was little to no hope for success,” said Collett. “It is about children who were without any store-bought toys or games. The kids were all happy and had no idea they were less fortunate and living in poverty. They just wanted to play and have fun,” she said, adding that the stories included in her new book show how kids became creative and used their imagination by creating childhood memories and relationships that would last a lifetime.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Collett’s new book transports readers to a bygone era when children didn’t need technology to stay active and find ways to have fun with friends. Readers can purchase “Kids on the Dirt Road” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
