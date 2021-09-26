Local author Carolyn Collett has recently released her new book “Survived by Faith and Grace Vol. 1,” an account detailing the life of a woman who overcame a dreadful past to a successful future.
According to a description of the book: “Born in Hazard, Kentucky, on a late stormy October night, into a poor family in the head of a hollow, making the tenth child for her parents was not made easy for her. Drawing on a quite remarkable gift for storytelling and her own intimate memories of her childhood growing up in Survived by Faith and Grace, she has written a chilling and warm novel about the pain, misery and bullying starting at five years old and going all through her school years. She also includes the loving romance and fulfillment of the love of her life beginning at 16 years of age.”
“This book was written to inspire others and to help those who have had a traumatic childhood growing up realize that keeping the faith and not giving up an staying true to themselves will help them become the strong and successful person they were created to become in life. I am proof that can and will happen,” she said.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Collett’s new book presents the unseen doings of God in transforming one’s life for the better. In small acts of grace, one can gradually see a wholesome transformation coming from The Almighty above, she said.
Readers can purchase “Survived by Faith and Grace Vol. 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble. Retailers can order “Survived by Faith and Grace Vol. 1” at the wholesale discount through Ingram Content Network, available at, https://www.ingramcontent.com/retailers/ordering.