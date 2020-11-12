Next week, on Nov. 16, Joel Beverly, of George's Branch, will release his book, “Artemes.” On Oct. 26, the book's first review was released, and according to Beverly, was a successful step.

Artemes, Beverly said, discusses how many people base their actions or way of life on society's standards of what their life should be like at certain points. Beverly said he feels like the “powers that be” and the elite try to influence us and our timelines and pay politicians off, and corporations play on societal dreams. Through his book, Beverly said he hopes to make people aware of the corrupted system and become more awake and in the moment now, spreading positivity. “It is Artemes' goal to make everyone a searcher for their own true reality,” said Beverly. He continued, “If you've never consciously questioned whether you're asleep or awake, it's likely that you are asleep.”

Beverly said he used to live in a state of unawareness, but after a string of unfortunate events, his eyes were opened to a new reality.

“It kind of came out of my experience of what I call awakening,” said Beverly.

During that time, he said, he owned three businesses including a bar/restaurant, environmental consulting company and was in real estate, and was successful in each business, using “grit and determination” to continue them. Beverly said he worked all day and partied a lot which took a lot of energy.

Eventually, he said, his marriage ended, then his father died and just months later his mother died. “At some point, I just burnt out,” said Beverly.

“So it was just kind of all this bad stuff together and my world just kind of crashed a little,” he said.

In an attempt to help make Beverly feel better, he said, a friend gave him the book “Full Catastrophe Living,” about mindfulness and the management of thoughts and emotions, which made him question what he'd been doing his whole life.

“That put me on a path,” said Beverly. “From that space, I just started restructuring, rewiring my reality.”

One of the ways Beverly said he accomplished this change in life is through meditation. Through meditation, he said, people allow themselves to feel the moment and truly be in it, being aware of their surroundings. In this practice, Beverly said, people breathe and let their thoughts be detached and let go like clouds, so no negative feelings remain. This method can be utilized any location or time, so it is a good tool, said Beverly.

In a perfect world, said Beverly, these practices would be taught to children from birth. Children, he said, begin feeling the pressures of the world around the age of five, so by teaching them the tools of meditation, love and separation from negativity, he said, it will allow them to grow in a more aware, awakened state of being. This could potentially eliminate bullying and the torture of high school drama, said Beverly.

Artemes, he said, also proposes the concept of choosing 11 world leaders for different areas of the world. Each of those leaders, said Beverly, would be individuals who are “awake” and positive, such as Ghandi, and would each choose teams to work under them. Each team would have a different specialty or wealth of knowledge, he said, enabling them to create a system of working together to solve all the world's issues.

Beverly, who also has a background in bat biology, said that due to his experiences, he is able to see things in different perspectives. “The bane of being a biologist is that you see the world crumbling around you and everybody else is oblivious to it,” said Beverly. “For us to heal, for us to get better, we need a mass rising of our consciousness to where there's millions of people to wake up to this,” he said.

People use phones and social media almost constantly, he said, which can be good and bad. The easy access of them allows people to stay connected, but also presents distractions from reality, he said. Movements such as Buddhism and Christianity, said Beverly, took thousands of years to catch on, but in today's world, social media can help this movement spread more easily and quicker than ever. “Facebook has many negatives, but the big positive is that we're all connected,” said Beverly, stating that he hopes to use social media in a positive way to spread the Artemes movement.

Beverly said that he knows there are thousands of books about self-help and being awake, but he wanted to create a system and format it in a way that people from this area can relate and connect to.

Beverly's book went to his editor for reviewing in March of this year. Last month, in October, Cody Sexton, of Illinois, published a review of the book.

“I approached this book with more than a little skepticism. I’m generally wary of this genre of literature as most of it is self-serving, disingenuous garbage. However, I found 'Artemes' to be a refreshingly honest critique of modern capitalism and it has left me more hopeful, not less,” said Sexton. He continued, “With extraordinary dexterity, Beverly takes the reader on an educated tour of the trends that are redefining the way we work and do business and provides the tools and methodologies needed to help kick-start these changes, acknowledging along the way both the significant good and deep-seated pain the capitalist economic system has created for its citizens. Put another way, too little has been done in recent decades in too many societies to address the human impact of technological disruption, international economic integration, domestic deregulation and privatization and migration.”

Beverly, said Sexto was able to bring those topics to light within his book. “Artemes, conversely, wonderfully articulates these concerns shared by so many the world over, and does so in a manner that is at once informed and highly readable making the book both practical and inspiring,” said Sexton. “The book is alive with fresh, insightful, thought-provoking pearls of wisdom and practical paradigm shifting ideas concerning how the average citizen can react to these broader social changes,” he said.

Beverly said he was very excited about the review and looks forward to seeing peoples' responses to his book.

“I thought it was incredible. It was unique for someone to truly get it right out of the box. I was really happy,” said Beverly.

Artemes is officially being released on Nov. 16, said Beverly. The book will be available for download on Amazon and will be free for the first two days. The book will also be available at the Read Spotted Newt in Hazard. To read the first review of Artemes, visit http://www.athinsliceofanxiety.com/2020/10/review-artemes.html?m=1. For more information about Artemes, visit www.artemes.global, or the Facebook page Artemes (search Artemes Global).