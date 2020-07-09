On Saturday, July 4, a “bring one, take one” table was set up at the Read Spotted Newt, promoting reading in the area and providing community members with an opportunity to freely exchange books with others.
“I've had lots of customers ask about some kind of rewards program or being able to bring books back and get a store credit, and I've really not established any kind of program like that yet,” said Mandi Fugate Sheffel, owner of the book store.
Sheffel said she has seen other book stores do similar events, and she wanted to try and provide that experience for people in Hazard.
“I know with the library not being open right now, that affects a lot of people. Some people just don't have the extra money to buy a book, so I thought it would be nice to do,” she said.
Additionally, said Sheffel, many people in the area ask about donating books to the Read Spotted Newt, so she thought this would be a good opportunity for them to do so. For Saturday's event, Save the Children donated three boxes of children's books, said Sheffel.
Sheffel said she plans to hold the “bring one, take one” table event at least twice a year, but would ideally like to work up to holding them quarterly. The event, she said, will definitely be an Independence Day tradition in the future.
