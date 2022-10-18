A Pike County broadcaster was recently awarded the prestigious Kentucky Broadcasters Association’s Kentucky Mic Hall of Fame award.

Keith Casebolt, who began his broadcasting career while a senior in high school some 40 years ago, said he is humbled by the award.

“I guess it comes with age but I’m getting more sentimental about this career choice, looking back on all the stories and the people I’ve worked with,” he said.

Casebolt mentioned several people who mentored him not only in the broadcast industry but in living life itself.

“Of course, the person who most influenced me in broadcasting was the late Walter E. May, but also people like Wayne Martin, who hired me at WYMT, along with many others and outside broadcasting, attorney Gary C. Johnson, who has mentored me on life and living it to the fullest extent possible, Casebolt said. “I have been very fortunate to have worked with some great people over the years, many I still see from time to time and some who have passed on.

“Broadcasting is a family,” Casebolt said. “There’s times when you spend more time with the people you work with than your home family.

“I guess receiving this award brought back a lot of great memories and just how enjoyable this business is,” Casebolt said. “I’m just very honored and humbled to receive this KBA award.”

Casebolt currently owns and operates Casebolt Broadcasting and Marketing in Pikeville.