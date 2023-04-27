Throughout the month of April, The Rising Center and its community partners have been recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) with various community events.

One of the events held by The Rising Center was “Honk to End Sexual Violence.” The center held one “Honk to End Sexual Violence” event on April 3 and will hold another from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 28 at The Rising Center parking lot.

During this event, people are encouraged to chalk The Rising Center parking lot with messages of hope while center staff provide swag, snacks and information about local resources. Community partners are welcome to set up and join, but they must bring their own tables and chairs. To participate, email Jasmine Wilson at, jasmine.wilson@krccnet.com.

The Rising Center also held its annual Chalk the Walk Week. This year, Chalk the Walk Week was held from April 17-21, and as always people were encouraged to write messages of awareness, hope and prevention with chalk on the sidewalk in front of homes or businesses. Participants were also encouraged to take pictures and post them to social media using #ChalkTheWalkRC.

Transforming Harm Week was held from April 24-28. Transforming Harm Week is a week to reflect on communities facing oppression at the forefront of reimagining how we can address harm, including sexual violence. The Rising Center staff hopes to bring awareness to these issues by creating art, writings and/or poetry imagining a future free from oppression. Community members submitted art throughout the week of April 24-27 to The Rising Center social media pages, and a winner will be randomly selected on April 28 and announced on The Rising Center social media platforms.

The Rising Center celebrated Denim Day on April 26. This day is recognized each year because in 1992 a driving instructor in Italy sexually assaulted an 18-year-old girl. The driver was convicted until the Italian Supreme court over-turned the conviction because the survivor had been wearing “very very tight jeans” and “she would have had to help him remove them, which would be considered consensual, not rape.”

Women of the Italian parliament wore jeans to protest, and over the years, people across the world wear denim to protest all sexual violence and to remind the world that no clothing item can cause or is an excuse for sexual assault.

People were encouraged to wear denim to show their support, educate and raise awareness about sexual assault and rape, and encouraged to send photos wearing the jeans or post them using #RisingCenterDenimDay.

To close out SAAPM, The Rising Center will hold a local viewing event for the statewide sexual assault survivor documentary, “Believe Me – Help and Hope for Sexual Assault Survivors,” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30. The event will be hosted at the ArtStation by the Appalachian Arts Alliance.