With many businesses being scheduled to reopen during the “Healthy at Work” movement, several locally owned businesses have been taking steps in preparation of welcoming customers back to in-person services.

As are several retail locations, staff members at Oak and Willow, a local clothing boutique, said they are making changes to adhere to guidelines set forth for reopening.

“Basically, what we're going to try to do is limit customers to five at a time in the store,” said Shirlyn Perkins, co-owner of Oak and Willow.

Other steps the shop is taking, Perkins said, is that the shop will have a hand sanitizer station offered at the door, and staff will constantly be cleaning doorknobs, hangers and racks. Additionally, she said, all staff members will have masks on while in the store. The boutique, said Perkins, will have a sign placed in front of the building encouraging customers to wear masks, but the establishment will not refuse service for not complying with the recommendation.

“I foresee it being a little bit slower than normal. I feel like most people are still scared to get out,” said Perkins. “I'm hoping over the next month or so, people will feel a little more comfortable wearing their masks.”

The store’s hours of operation will remain the same, said Perkins, and online shopping options are still available. Oak and Willow staff said they plan to reopen on May 20.

As announced by Gov. Andy Beshear, restaurants may open to the public at 33 percent capacity, and must offer outdoor seating on May 22. Whitney Campbell, the owner of Prime 606, said her establishment has made some changes to fit those guidelines and she is very excited about the reopening date.

One of the largest changes about which Campbell said she is excited is the outdoor seating that the restaurant will be able to offer customers. Currently, she said, they are in the process of concreting one area for it and setting up another. Once completed, Campbell said she expects to have approximately 70 seats outdoors.

“There’s not many restaurants in Hazard that have outdoor seating,” said Campbell, stating that she believes this will be a nice area for customers to enjoy.

In addition to the expansion of the outdoor seating areas, Campbell said other changes have been made as well. Staff members, she said, will wear masks and will continually disinfect the inside of the restaurant. Hand sanitizer has also been placed throughout the dining area, she said. Inside tables have also been distanced, she said, in case people do prefer to eat indoors. Perkins said in the event that customers come in and there’s a waiting period, the staff will ask the customers to wait in their cars, and then will call or text them when a table is ready.

Kayla Holbrook, the owner of Karma Spa and Salon, said her establishment has also made some changes for their expected reopening date of May 25.

Once reopened, Holbrook said, staff will be wearing masks and safety glasses or face shields, and will ask customers to wear masks, too.

“We will be requiring masks for the people receiving services to the extent possible,” said Holbrook, stating that customers may have to remove the masks partially for some services, such as a hair wash or color. Staff have also removed some of the chairs to create more distance between each station and have also put curtains up between the stations, said Holbrook.

“We’re only working four stylists at a time to ease back into this,” said Holbrook. “We have eight stylists, so we’re trying to rotate the schedule where everybody can accommodate their clients.”.

This change, Holbrook said, was made to limit the facility’s capacity to 10 people or less in the salon at a time.

In addition to the adjustment of schedules, she said, the stylists aren’t allowed to double book like they normally do, meaning each stylist is only able to provide services for one guest at a time. Both of these changes, said Holbrook, when combined with the extra cleaning that staff will be doing during business hours, will be a slow process, so the shop has decided to extend their hours later in evening as well as open on Sundays, a day they previously were not open, to accommodate guests.

Holbrook said she believes the process will definitely be more time-consuming with the extra cleaning, but it is worth it to ensure the customers’ safety and comfort.

“We’re held to a certain standard of cleanliness anyway, but this takes it to the next level,” said Holbrook, explaining that the adjustments being made will make the process slower to serve people, but she thinks they will get better with it overtime, and that the staff want to protect themselves and the customers in their chairs.

The salon and spa staff, Holbrook said, wants to go above and beyond to service their guests in an environment where they can be serviced and feel like they’re not at risk.

“We plan on setting the bar pretty high,” she said.

Holbrook said that, even though the salon’s retail curbside services have helped them stay afloat to pay utilities and rent, their business has suffered, and she is excited to have customers come back to the facility.

“Our sales have dramatically reduced,” said Holbrook. She continued, “It’s been a major financial impact on the business that we’re going to be digging out of for quite some time, I’m sure.”

Holbrook said she does expect a lot of people to want services upon reopening, but the staff will remain cautious and slow.

“I do look for it to be very busy,” said Holbrook. “I think that will make up for the time lost whenever we get to open back up, but I’m not sure if that will be able to fill up the (financial) gap that we lost.”

Services, she said, are by appointment only, and staff are currently in the process of contacting people who missed or cancelled appointments first, then they will accept new appointments.