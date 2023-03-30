Community members are continuing to mourn the passing of a local businessman and retired Hazard Police Department officer and community leader.
On Sunday, March 19, Charles Brotherton, 70, of Hazard, died.
Brotherton retired from the Hazard Police Department after 30 years of service. He was member of the Fraternal Order of Police. One of his greatest joys was serving as a school resource officer for the Hazard City Schools. Brotherton was also the husband of City Commissioner Susan Brotherton, who he co-owned The Pantry Shelf with.
Brotherton loved the City of Hazard, and he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a passion for old cars, racecars and enjoyed time with his car buddies. Family members and friends said Brotherton was a simple man who was easy going and loved by many.
Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel handled Brotherton’s funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center or the Hazard High School Bulldog Family Fund.