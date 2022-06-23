On Saturday, June 18, the 17th annual Summer in the Park event was held at the Bobby Davis Park, featuring the group’s second production of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Summer in the Park was created by Terry Thies, Kelly Sizemore and Greg Clay in 2006, and has been held annually since then except for a brief absence in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each year, Thies acts as the director for the performances, and her goal for the production is to provide local children with an opportunity to enjoy and engage in the arts in the community.

The return of their theater production in 2021 and this year, said Thies, was much appreciated by local children and their families.

“SIP was a success despite everything else that was going on,” Thies said. “The kids were so glad we were able to come back.’

“Our kids are always looking for a show to do,” said Thies. “We encourage them to be in performances other than ours.”

Some of these opportunities, she said, include the Missoula Theater and the Shakespeare Troup that is coming in July.

The Summer in the Park event, and theater in general, helps teach children many things that they can carry with them throughout life, said Thies.

“This event helps our children hone their skills as actors,” said Thies. “It teaches them teamwork, as they bring a play together.”

She said event organizers teach the child actors how to learn lines and blocking, as well as learn stage directions and how to cover if lines are missed.

Summer in the Park has served more than 230 children, with some going on to pursue theater in college, said Thies. The recent production, she said, featured new and returning students. “

This year, we had two (children) who have been with us eight years, while we had six new actors,” said Thies.

This year’s Summer in the Park, said Thies, attracted more people than last year, but not as many as in some previous years. The group, she said, recognizes their need to work more on advertising their event.

“We had about 200 festival goers,” said Thies, explaining their attendance was up a bit from last year's 175. “We have had as many as 400 in earlier years.”