Three young supporters — Grey, Kipling and Rousseau Smith — visited the Kentucky River Animal Shelter Sep. 6 to show their support by donating to the shelter.

Accompanying their $100 donation was also a hand-written drawing and letter for shelter director, Tony Vaughn, explaining how they made the money with their lemonade stand — Little Lemon Tree — with their cousins, and wanted to help by supporting a dog.

“They are raising money for several different things,” said Vaughn. “I think it’s great they’re taking it on at an early age, to learn that giving to the community, especially through something like a lemonade stand, is brilliant.”

Vaughn said he was moved by the children's gesture, emphasizing the importance of instilling civic-mindedness in the younger generation.

“It touches your heart. For them to take the time to do this and write the letter as well, it’s so touching. It’s great they’re being taught to be civic minded because that’s how we shape the future with the youth,” said Vaughn.

Beyond the immediate impact of their donation, Vaughn said it fits in with the shelter’s goal of getting more youth in the area involved.

“We would like to get someone on the educational side to teach kids about, not only the responsibility of owning a pet, but the consequences of poor ownership,” Vaughn said. “If we could open the public up to the understanding that, when you get an animal like that, it’s not a christmas or birthday gift, it’s an animal that depends on you for the rest of its life.”

According to Vaughn, it’s moments like these that make it all worth it.

“When you see an act of kindness like that, it gives you hope and motivation to keep pushing. Because you know that there are still people who care enough to try and help,” said Vaughn.