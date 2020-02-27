On Saturday, Feb. 22, the friends and family of Edd and Shelby Williams gathered to celebrate the couple’s 60th marriage anniversary. During the anniversary party, the pair renewed their vows. To make the day even more special, the vow renewal was performed by their son, a local pastor.
“It’s been wonderful,” said Edd Williams.
The pair met, Williams said, when he was washing his car and she came over and offered to help. They dated for two and a half years, he said, then got married and started their family. For many years, Williams said, the family lived in other states, but then moved to Perry County so he could work with the Blue Diamond Coal Co.
Through the years, the couple said, they have had their ups and downs, but they always stayed together and loved each other through it all.
“Give as much as you get,” said Shelby Williams, stating that lasting relationships need both individuals to put forth an effort. “We never was separated, never got mad and stayed all night away from each other.”
The couple said they feel very blessed to have the support and love they were shown that day.
“I’ve got a wonderful family,” said Shelby Williams. “We’re proud of every one of them.”
Together, she said, they have three children, five grandchildren, 14 grandchildren and another grandchild on the way.
“We’ve been blessed,” said Williams.
The event, held at the DAV, was special for many reasons, said many of the family members. One of these reasons, they said, was that the renewal of vows was performed by the couple’s firstborn son, Ed Williams. “That’s wonderful,” said Shelby Williams, explaining that it was one of the reasons they agreed to renew their vowels.
Their son, Ed Williams, the pastor at the Big Leatherwood First Baptist Church, said he was honored to be able to participate in this way. “It’s pretty neat to renew the vows of your parents at their 60th wedding anniversary,” said Williams. He continued, “It’s something you don’t hear of often, let alone the 60 year anniversary.”
“Over the years, they’ve been our road map, the ones we look up to,” he said, stating that he feels it is easy to see how close their family is and how blessed they feel. “It’s a privilege for me, being a pastor, I’ve performed many weddings over my 30 years of being a pastor, and to be able to be with my mom and dad on the day they renew their 60th year anniversary is special to me,” said Ed Williams.
