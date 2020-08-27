On Saturday, Aug. 22, a local couple held a Child Abuse Awareness Walk in downtown Hazard to raise awareness about child abuse and to advocate for stronger sentences for individuals convicted of acts committed against children. Several community members attended the event and held signs with various messages of support.

Organizers Becky and Albert “Bo” Kilburn said they planned the event because they felt strongly about the topic and wanted to see a change made.

“We just saw so many instances of people that were convicted of child abuse, molestation, and they were getting minimal sentences and on those sentences they didn't have to serve the whole sentence, they could be out, some got probation,” said Becky Kilburn. “We just think that is totally unfair to the victim and their families. Change needs to happen.”

Her husband, Bo Kilburn, agreed, adding that, many times, offenders of other crimes receive higher sentences than individuals convicted of child abuse.

“We're hoping to make some change. You can get more time for shoplifting than you can trying to sell a kid,” he said. “This is a thing that is near and dear to my heart. We're just tired of letting that go on, we're just tired of letting people harm our children and get away with it with nothing.”

During the event, Journey Christian Church Pastor Ben Fugate spoke about the importance of raising awareness of child abuse in the area.

“It is a sad thing to know that there would be one child in our world who doesn't know they're valued because an adult, a monster, has took it from them,” said Fugate. “Today, there is someone somewhere hurting in our community, and today you stand in the gap and say we're going to speak up for (them) and be there for (them).

“A problem here in Appalachia is that a lot of times sexual abuse and physical abuse is discovered within a family and families decide that the courts don't need to be involved, we're just going to take care of it ourselves. Usually what that leads to at best is a good cussing. I don't know about you, but I think abusing one of God's precious children should require a little bit more than just a good cussing,” said Fugate, stating that the community needs to step up and start reporting abuse when it is discovered and be a voice for the voiceless. “We're not being loud enough when it comes to these issues.”

The Kilburns, who are both very involved in the recovery community of Perry County, helped start The Way a couple years ago and have both been working closely with recovering addicts in the area. In doing so, they said, they often see that addiction and substance abuse disorder are common effects of child and sexual abuse.

“We are big parts of the recovery community here in Hazard, and so many of the recovering addicts, that's their story,” said Becky, stating that many of the people in recovery claim they were abused as a child and needed something to numb the pain.

Bo agreed, explaining that was one of the contributing factors in his fight against addiction.

“I spent years trying to kill myself because of sexual abuse that happened to me when I was a child. I spent years sticking needles in my arm trying to deal with the pain that it had caused,” he said. “Sexual abuse and child abuse is a lifetime sentence for the victim.”

“I think as adults the more we step up and say ‘Hey, I was sexually abused as a child,' it breaks some of the stigma attached to it and children can come forth and not feel so ashamed,” Bo Kilburn said, adding that he hopes that raising awareness of what is going on can help prevent it from happening as much in the future.

The Kilburns said they have been working with state representatives to help make changes in cases involving child abuse and sexual abuse against children. Some of the changes they said they hope to implement involve the sentencing length, education and enforcement of laws.

“Things we're wanting to get done are you have to serve 80 percent of your sentence if you're convicted of a crime with child abuse or anything involved (in that nature),” said Becky. Additionally, they said, sentences should not be run concurrently as they currently are many times.

“No concurrent sentencing if it involves more than one victim, so that each victim gets justice,” said Bo. Becky agreed, adding, “Like if you had nine victims and you got five years for each victim, if they run them concurrently that's only five years. If they run it consecutively, you'd get 45 years which is much better, we think.”

Education, Becky said, is also an important change they want to establish.

“We also want to get a program into the school system. So many of the victims are less than five years old, but at five years old when they start kindergarten is when we can have access to do age appropriate, we just want to describe what safe touch is and what not safe touch is,” said Kilburn. “You never know, at home they may not be talking about that kind of thing and we think it is important that every child knows what's good or not good.”

Another change the couple said they hope to have considered is a more structured stance or approach in dealing with the child sex offender registry, Bo said.

“We also want to put in place, that if you are on the child sex registry that you are not to be alone with children and if you are alone with children there's going to be something in place where they can arrest you. I'm shocked that this is not a thing right now,” he said.

Other areas, said the Kilburns, are beginning to organize similar marches and events, and they hope to see awareness and change increase within the area soon.