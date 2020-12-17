This week, individuals across the state celebrated the delivery of COVID-19 vaccinations to hospitals across the commonwealth. As the vaccine is made available, local healthcare providers such as Dr. John Jones, of the Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, are encouraging the community to follow guidelines and to prepare to get the vaccine once it is available.

In total, the state expects at least 38,000 Pfizer doses and 109,000 Moderna doses this month. Beshear said he expects more Pfizer allocations to be announced at a later date, possibly before the end of the month. Beshear said he expects Kentucky will receive approximately 38,000 Pfizer doses the week of Dec. 13-19; 76,000 Moderna doses the week of Dec. 20-26; and more than 33,000 Moderna doses from Dec. 27-31. These numbers are the state’s best estimate at this time based on available information from the federal government, and are subject to change.

On Dec. 14, Gov. Andy Beshear said that seven Kentucky hospitals were expected to receive vaccine shipments on Dec. 15. Selected hospitals included Baptist Health Corbin, Baptist Health Louisville, Baptist Health Madisonville, Norton Hospital, Pikeville Medical Center, St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood and University of Kentucky Medical Center. “Today (Dec. 14) marks the beginning of the end of COVID-19. We are going to defeat this virus in 2021. This is a moment that we have hoped for and prayed for. The effectiveness of this Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine that’s going to follow is nothing short of a modern medical miracle,” said Gov. Beshear.

While local hospitals have not been selected for the first shipments of the vaccine, they have applied for shipments in the near future.

“They (ARH) have applied for the Moderna vaccine, it's probably going to be approved this week, so ARH is looking to get a shipment on Sunday or Monday of this next week, so that's the earliest they'll have it,” said Jones, explaining that Hazard ARH is hoping to have COVID-19 vaccines available by Dec. 20 or Dec. 21. Jones said on Dec. 15, there was a meeting scheduled to determine when the Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky could apply for the vaccines.

“This initial launch will be healthcare workers, and then it is going to be long-term care facilities,” said Jones. Jones said he expects the vaccine to be available to the general public around February or March. While people wait on the availability, he said, it is good for them to research the vaccine and prepare to take it and do their part to end the pandemic.

“It's (vaccination is) going to be extremely important to get back to normal,” said Jones. “This is kind of the end goal. If we don't do the vaccine, it's still going to be social distancing and masks everywhere. There will still be some of that initially until we get it widespread.

He said people will still need to wear masks and social distance until the vaccine is available to everyone.

Many people, said Jones, have expressed concern that the vaccinations were rushed. Jones said he wants the community to know that is not the case, and that safety is the main goal.

“There's concerns that it was rushed, which we've got years of research on the family of coronavirus, so it's not like we started from scratch,” said Jones.

The United States Food and Drug Administration, said Jones, recently approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, joining five other countries which have also approved it. The results of the FDA trial, he said, were interesting and show how safe the vaccine is.

In summary, said Jones, 43,548 people were randomized to two injections spaced 21 days apart. Of the 21,720 patients who received the two dose vaccine, eight ended up contracting COVID, compared to 162 patients in the 21,728 placebo group — a 95 percent reduction in cases, he said. There were 10 severe cases in total — nine in the placebo group, one in the vaccine group, said Jones.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will both require an initial shot followed by a booster shot, he said.

“It's based on the genetics of COVID, so its mRNA is what this will attack. It's going to be in two injections, so the first injection is to kind of prime your immunity,” Jones said.

“It looks like it will last probably a year,” said Jones. Based on everything they've seen, it looks like the immunity will wane after a year, so where we go from there, I don't know. I don't know if we're going to turn it into a yearly vaccine like the flu shot.”

Jones said that he encourages people to get the vaccine once it is available. “After reviewing the currently known risks and benefits, I would be willing to take the Pfizer vaccination and would recommend it to my family, friends and patients,” said Jones.

The KRDHD reported there were 64 new positive COVID-19 cases and 24 probable cases in their service area on Monday, Dec. 14, with 24 of the cases coming from Perry County. On Tuesday, Dec. 15, 76 confirmed cases and 19 probable cases were reported in the KRDHD service area. Of those cases, 38 were from Perry County.

Those newly-confirmed cases bring the KRDHD total to 3,818 cases with 1,489 active and 56 deceased. In Perry County, there have been a total of 1,238 cases with 469 cases still active, 758 recoveries and 11 deceased.