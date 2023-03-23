Editor’s note: This story is a corrected version of a story which appeared in the March 23 edition of the Hazard Herald which had an error in identification.

Recently, a local doctor obtained a $14 million jury verdict in Perry County against two major pharmacy chains for their role in falsely filing misattributing opioid prescriptions under the doctor’s DEA number.

In 2014, a federal jury convicted Dr. James Dustin Chaney for charges including the unlawful distribution of prescription opioids, health care fraud and money laundering. Chaney served 20 months in maximum security out of his 30-month sentence.

In 2015 Chaney sued the pharmacies and alleged negligence and false light invasion of privacy. Represented by Laraclay Parker, of the Golden Law Office, Chaney claimed that CVS, Inc. and Rite Aid of Kentucky, Inc. improperly attributed large prescriptions of hydrocodone, oxycodone, xanax, suboxone and other controlled substances to him which led to him being indicted and convicted as a pill mill doctor, which destroyed his medical career and reputation. The trial began in March 2023.

“After he got out we sued for damage to his reputation and negligence on behalf of the capital pharmacies,” said Parker.

Parker said Chaney was unaware of the prescriptions and claims being made before he was convicted, and that when he found out about them he reached out to the pharmacies and insurance companies for help, but they did not respond.

“The biggest thing I think the jury heard was that Rite Aid cannot produce the original prescriptions for approximately half of the controlled substance drugs they filled under Dr. Chaney’s DEA number. So the jury got to infer that no prescription existed, that the drugs were just released into the community,” said Parker.

Additionally, Parker said at the time Chaney was awaiting prosecution, CVS was training its executives on what had happened to him as a case study.

“They were admitting it internally that it had happened but were not responding to any requests that Dusty had to help him with the criminal charges,” she said.

Within the lawsuit against CVS and Rite Aid, Chaney was granted $10 million for past, present and future mental anguish; $2.5 million for Dr. Chaney’s lost wages; and $1.5 million for Dr. Chaney’s impairment of ability to earn money for a total of $14 million in damage compensation.

“We were so thrilled. I think anytime that a jury stands up to a corporation is a good day,” said Parker, stating that the defendants tried to make the evidence seem as convoluted and confusing as possible but the jury saw through it and Chaney was incredibly thankful to be heard. “He just feels so seen and I think that’s really important. He really loves practicing medicine and he loves Hazard.

“From my perspective it’s long overdue. Dusty’s been fighting this for more than 10 years now,” Parker said. “I hope the community sees him how I think the jury sees him which is an excellent, excellent doctor who cares about the patients,” she said, adding that Chaney hopes to be able to serve his community again.

To achieve this, said Parker, they plan on going before the board and trying to get Chaney’s medical license back.

“The next hurdle for us is we’re going to take on the board now that the community has found for Dusty and the evidence is all out. We think we can try to get his license back because the conviction was so unjust,” said Parker. “We’re in it for the long haul,” she said, explaining that the defendants may appeal but that process can take two to three years but she expects for them to appear before the board by the end of the year as it is a shorter process.

This case, said Parker, is important because it is a nationwide issue.

“I think people need to know Dusty’s not the only doctor this has happened to, that there was evidence the jury heard from CVS that approximately 100,000 prescriptions per year in 2014 were misattributed and CVS kept a list of doctors — and Dr. Chaney was one of them - and they were from all over the country,” said Parker. “This is not an isolated incident.”