Each year, anyone traveling on Ky. 80 during the winter months knows they will see the large, festive display of Christmas lights at the home of Monia “Nanny” Brewer. Nanny, 84, passed away in August of this year, however, her family has decided to keep her tradition of decorating going as they have become a staple of the community’s holidays.
“The holidays were always the most important because they brought the family together, especially Christmas,” said Josh Sexton, the husband of one of Nanny’s granddaughters. “Her kids are everything, but the grandkids and great grandkids hold a whole other spot in her heart,”
Sexton said that, during the holidays, there were typically enormous amounts of fudge and cookies made the first week of December, and a Christmas meal to feed an army, with more than 50 people coming together to celebrate the holidays.
The decorations, said Sexton, go up the weekend after Thanksgiving, and this has been a tradition for close to 20 years. The lights are displayed with the help of Nanny’s children, David Brewer and Pamela Perkins.
This year, the family kept the tradition alive in Nanny’s memory. Nanny’s house, located on Ky. 80 in the Bulan community, is lit with a large Christmas light display as it has been each year.