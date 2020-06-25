After nearly a month of being reopened following the COVID-19 related closure, representatives from a local gym, East Kentucky Fitness, said business has been doing well and is slowly building back up.
East Kentucky Fitness Manager Greg Hoskins said many people were eager to return and they’ve had customers daily, but the numbers are not the same as before they had to close.
“I’ve not seen the number of people return prior to what we had before closing,” said Hoskins. “It is steadily increasing each day.”
The slow return, said Hoskins, can most likely be attributed to the fact that so many people are still trying to determine how things will go now that the economy is opening back up.
“Initially, a few of our regular members who were biting at the bit to get back, they were back of course. I think a lot of people are really still trying to feel things out and being more cautious, but each day I have seen a steady increase in the number of people that’s been coming,” Hoskins said. “The majority have been our regular (members), but we have truly took in two handfuls of new (customers).”
Many customers, Hoskins said, came in with complaints about being out of shape and sluggish from quarantine.
Hoskins said the extended closure was hard on the gym and the customers, but they worked together to try and help each other through it.
“It affected us, it was tough,” he said. “We tried to work with our members by posting things online for them to do at home, home exercises. We did a few videos, but mainly just put in daily workouts they could do. It is much different trying to exercise at home compared to working out in a gym. The environment is just different, your motivation is different.”
Once the facility was able to open on June 1, Hoskins said, employees were eager and willing to do whatever it took to open up and provide an environment for customers to safely work out and take care of their bodies, emotions and spirits, said Hoskins. To ensure physical safety, he said, the facility has been increasing the frequency of cleaning routines, have been encouraging the use of masks when necessary and have been practicing social distancing.
“Upon opening the doors in the morning we have to clean, wipe and spray everything down,” said Hoskins. During the day, each customer is asked to wipe down equipment after they use it and then employees follow them and wipe the equipment down again, he said. At the end of the day, employees wipe down the area at closing too.
Masks, Hoskins said, can be used, but are not necessary the entire time.
“Most people wear masks when they come in. It is very difficult to exercise and get the amount of oxygen you need (while wearing a mask), so we do say that it is recommended but it’s not required,” he said.
Customers, he said, are asked to social distance while in the facility, so if someone is on a machine, the one next to them is not to be used unless it is farther away. The gym, he said, is still keep business at 33 percent capacity and the hours are spread out so people come at different times, which helps control the numbers within.
East Kentucky Fitness is currently open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. The gym, Hoskins said, is currently closed on Sunday since the reopening, but some members have asked if they will reopen it again, said Hoskins. In the near future, he said, the gym may consider opening up on a limited schedule for Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.