Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, employees of local Family Resource Youth Services Centers (FRYSC) have continued to support students, parents and school staff. Now a year into the pandemic, FRYSC workers are still stepping up to make sure students have all resources they need.

In March 2020, COVID-19 was confirmed in the state of Kentucky and local schools began transitioning to a virtual format. This, said Tammy Feltner, director of the Roy G. Eversole FRYSC and the Hazard Middle School FRYSC, was challenging for many FRYSC workers, and resulted in them adapting and expanding their services.

“That day will be forever etched in my mind,” said Feltner. The pandemic, she said, was hard on everyone.

“Especially this year, it’s just been extremely hard. Everybody across the state has just worked extremely hard,” she said. “Our biggest fear is when the kids are in school we can see them and we can check on them, but when our kids are not here we’re not seeing them; we don’t know what’s going on with them, we don’t know what they need, we don’t know what’s going on at the home. We like to try to keep an eye on that and keep up with our children and it’s very difficult if you have quite a few kids to keep up with them,” she said, explaining that, “having the students participate in virtual education has caused many of the FRYSC employees to worry about students. With in-person education, she said, they are able to connect and communicate with students more easily.”

This disconnect and use of a virtual format, said Feltner, inspired FRYSC employees to take on extra roles in an effort to provide some normalcy to the students, their families and the school staff.

“Typically we always offered clothing and things like that. The whole purpose of a Family Resource Center is to bridge the gap between the home and the school, to bridge the gap between the families, the parents and the teachers or the school system itself. Beforehand that was more what we were focused on. This year since the pandemic we really had to really step it up,” said Feltner, adding that they had to expand their services offered.

During the pandemic, Feltner said, FRYSC employees across the district have purchased clothes for some students, provided hygiene kits, hosted virtual literacy nights and virtual career fairs, held virtual weekly bedtime stories every Tuesday night for elementary students and conducted several home visits as well as multiple food and school supply deliveries.

The pandemic, she said, hit a lot of families hard and revealed a larger amount of people needing assistance than in previous years. The school does what they can to make things easier on parents, said Feltner, so the schools will provide what items they can.

“Everybody thinks you go to the resource center because you need a clean pair of underwear or a new shirt, and that’s not what we’re here for,” said Feltner, explaining that the resource centers serve a greater role.

“Right now, the stigma is coming down on that,” she said, adding that more people are utilizing the FRYSCs of the district. “I’ve always done a backpack program. We sent food home every weekend with it, but now it’s not just the kids with backpacks, it’s all these kids needing food and (other) stuff. Not every child, but a lot of our kids. This year, our center here did 72 Thanksgiving boxes. For the Christmas Stars, our school here — between us and Roy G. Eversole, we (served) 145 kids. That’s a lot of kids to provide Christmas for. Last year we had 90 or something like that, so that’s a lot more kids to try to service during all of this.”

Feltner said from the beginning of the school year to mid-January she conducted more than 900 home visits. Her assistant, Brandi Campbell, also conducted several home visits in addition to those, said Feltner.

“That may be me taking them homework or school work because we were virtual for so long, school supplies, Chrome books. It also means going and helping them get set up at their computers and things,” said Feltner, adding she also checks on the students’ well-being, delivers food and provides school supplies while on the visits. “We’re trying to be as normal as we can be with these kids. Normalcy isn’t something we hear of right now, but we’re trying our best to do that for our children right now.

“The parents are really struggling right now. I don’t think any of them ever expected a time that the family resource people would be knocking on their door a couple to three times a week,” said Feltner. The FRYSC employees, she said, have been trying to communicate and assist parents in many ways throughout the pandemic as well.

All of the increased duties and efforts, said Feltner, have been out of love for the students and the community. The district, she said, is dedicated to success and will do whatever it can to help their students, families and community members. The pandemic, said Feltner, was not going to stop the schools from serving students.

“After the pandemic is done we’re still going to have education. If your child is behind then it’s going to be very difficult for them to catch up. Right now we’re looking at a year (of being in the pandemic) and I feel like the Hazard school system has really worked because we tried so hard whenever some school systems weren’t able to do in-school, we have been able to. We offered in-person or they can do virtual, either way. I think our teachers are going beyond to make sure students are doing work and understanding,” said Feltner. “I know that we have went beyond everything to try to do what we could for our kids.

“Children should not have to worry about the pandemic. They shouldn’t have to worry about not being able to see their friends and not being able to just be children. That’s what we want to do, we want to be part of the fact that we want them to just be kids so they can see no, the world’s not okay but they have a safe haven here,” said Feltner. “I feel like this is what God’s put me here to do, this is my mission right here. This is it. Right here, these people need me.”

FRYSC employees and other school staff, she said, will continue to serve students in any way needed.