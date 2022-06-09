Residents of Hazard and Perry County are showing their support and sending wishes of good luck for a local girl who is representing Hazard in the Miss America Organization’s competition. Kenna Anderson, 18, currently holds the title of Miss Hazard, and is competing for Miss KY this month.

Anderson said she has participated in pageants before, but has never been part of something like the Miss America Organization, and said she has taken the opportunity to learn and grow.

“I’ve done pageants off and on my whole life, but the Miss America Organization is something I’m not used to,” said Anderson. “I started competing in the Miss America Organization in January, and it’s my first year ever doing it, so it’s been a rough road and I’ve learned a lot,” she said. “Being able to represent my hometown and the place I love in Miss Kentucky, I couldn’t be more excited.”

This competition, she said, has helped her expand her knowledge, grow out of her comfort zone and learn several skills she can use in other areas of life.

“You mature a lot, you step out of that comfort zone and you have to be 110 percent put together,” said Anderson, adding participants must know what they are doing on stage.

“I think I got a lot of life skills that I really needed like interview skills, talking in person,” she said, adding that before these contest she didn’t like to be the one who got in front of others and speak, but now she has no problem with public speaking.

Anderson said she recommends other young girls take the opportunity to participate in pageants and learn from them.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience. If you don’t do it when you’re young you’ll regret it,” she said.

One of the reasons the contest is so important to her, she said, is that it allows her to think of ways to help those in need.

“My aunt is in assisted living and she’s very severely handicapped. As part of the Miss America Organization you have a social impact initiative. My social impact initiative is in every assisted living home, put a virtual pen pal because since the onset of the pandemic, COVID has really severely caused them depression and anxiety. If they had someone to talk to every single day then that would just help them a lot. My main reason for doing this is to make a difference in the lives of others who can’t help themselves,” said Anderson. “It’s something that’s really close to my heart and I watched it first-hand with my aunt, and I just know how difficult it is on them.

“That’s really motivated me to push myself out of my comfort limits to do this,” Anderson said.

In August, Anderson said she will attend the University of Pikeville, where she wants to take pre-med courses and will be double majoring in chemistry and biology.

On June 14 Anderson will travel to Bowling Green for rehearsals, and the competition for Miss KY will be held June 16-18.