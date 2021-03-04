Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, several residents have faced hard times and food insecurity. Many groups, including the Hazard-Perry County Community Service Group, have stepped up and continued to provide for people in need, along with community partners. Becky Stacy, the administration and advocacy director of Appalachian Early Childhood Network, presented at the Feb. 24 Rotary Club meeting. During her presentation, Stacy told club members about her work with the Hazard-Perry County Community Service Group in hopes of gaining additional support.

“I taught kindergarten for many, many years. One of the things we made sure we did was try to teach them to have a heart for serving,” said Stacy, explaining that as a teacher, she had students fill Blessing Boxes in the community, raise donations for the Hope House Homeless Shelter and collect donations for care packages to give to patients at local medical facilities.

“I knew that when I was getting ready to retire a couple years ago I still needed to find ways to work in the community,” said Stacy.

Stacy said her outlet for that was to create a program that provided personal hygiene kits to all the middle school aged girls in Hazard and Perry County. Stacy said the program exceeded her expectations, and from there she created the Hazard-Perry County Community Service Group and expanded the services offered.

“It became a lot bigger than I expected,” said Stacy.

The Hazard-Perry County Community Service Group, said Stacy, is currently focused on providing hot meals to community members at least two times a week. The group also refers people to services and resources as needed, and tries to help supply other items when available.

“Our goal eventually is to provide hot meals for people every day of the week,” said Stacy.

Before the pandemic, Stacy said, group members would sit with people and talk to them, and they developed relationships and connections with the people who came for food or other resources. Some were homeless and living on the streets, said Stacy, but throughout the pandemic, the group is now seeing more families who face food insecurity.

“With COVID we’ve not really been able to have the dinner and sit down to have that fellowship, but we have still made relationships,” said Stacy.

Using these connections and outreach, she said, has allowed the group to locate and contact families and people who need additional support.

“These families are struggling. These are families that have no way to get to the grocery store; they have to borrow a car or ride with someone else,” said Stacy.

One volunteer from the Hazard-Perry County Community Service Group has opened her house up as a food pantry, Pop’s Pantry, said Stacy. This service, she said, tries to provide people with food and deliver to those with transportation issues.

The group, said Stacy, has been reaching out to local businesses, restaurants, stores and organizations to see if anyone would like to donate, support, or contribute to the community service group. Many stores and restaurants fear donating food to the group due to liability issues, said Stacy, but said she wants to remind people that the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act protects them.

“There is, I believe it’s a law, that says if you give in good faith to an organization that’s feeding people you cannot be held liable if they get sick,” said Stacy.

The Hazard-Perry County Community Service Group has partnered with Feed the Streets and The Way to provide meals at least four nights of the week, Monday through Thursday. Stacy said sometimes volunteers will provide meals on weekends, but that is based on availability. Meals are provided at either the Liberty Street Community Center or the picnic shelter beside Hazard City Hall, and the locations and other meal information is listed on the groups’ individual Facebook pages.