On June 12, the Rebound Center, Little Flower Clinic and Feed the Streets, along with several other community partners, gathered in downtown Hazard to hold an event to help those in need find available resources.

The community organizations set up booths and tables at the City Hall picnic shelter to offer a clothing giveaway, drawings for prizes and a variety of free items and information about available resources within the community.

The Rebound Center was set up at the event and gave away backpacks filled with summer items. The center also had staff present to talk to people about their available services, recovery assistance and rehab placement.

SPARK Ministries had representatives there to discuss free rehabilitation and Casey’s Law.

Spero Health, a behavioral health center that focuses on outpatient treatment for individuals battling addiction, also had a table and representatives in attendance. The center offers a variety of services including physician services, behavioral counseling and recovery support/case management.

Feed the Streets was set up and served hamburgers, hot dogs, sides, desserts and drinks. Hazard-Perry County Community Service organized and assisted with food.

Little Flower Clinic was on-site with their mobile medical van to provide free healthcare including screenings, check-ups, COVID-19 vaccinations and more.

Community partners involved in organizing the event said the gathering was intended to help people find the resources they need. If anyone is in need of services offered by any of the participating partners or organizations, they are encouraged to reach out.