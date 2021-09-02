Throughout Perry County and across the state, COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise, and according to local healthcare officials, this trend will follow in the coming weeks. With the increase of cases and community transmission levels, local healthcare providers are continuing to promote COVID-19 vaccination efforts throughout Perry County.

During the Aug. 24 Chamber of Commerce meeting, Kentucky River District Health Department Public Health Director Scott Lockard spoke to chamber members about the status of COVID-19 in the area and what they can do to help.

“The status of COVID in our community, as we look right now, we are seeing our most challenging time here in this district of Kentucky in Perry County that we have seen since the pandemic began. Overall in our seven county district we have, as of Aug. 20, 11,239 total cases and unfortunately 201 people have passed away from COVID,” said Lockard. “Current numbers of active cases that we’re working in Perry County is 484.”

In addition to the overall case numbers, Lockard said, the KRDHD has also been looking at the hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

“One of the metrics that we look at too which is always concerning is the number of patients in our hospital,” said Lockard. He continued, stating that COVID-19 can, and has, easily overwhelmed the healthcare system. “Like right now we have 38 patients over here in Hazard ARH that are being treated for COVID, 10 patients in ICU and eight patients on ventilators. The usage of ventilators in the state of Kentucky is the highest it has ever been since the pandemic started. The number of patients in the ICU is the greatest it has ever been since the pandemic has started. Last week we had 904 cases, new cases, in the district in our seven counties.”

This large increase in cases in such a short time, he said, has left the contact tracing team behind on reaching out to positive case individuals and those who may have been in contact with them.

“With 900 new cases in a week, it’s just totally overwhelmed our resources and our system. We can not even call all the new cases at this point,” Lockard said. “We’re at the highest incidence rate in some of our counties in the Kentucky River District that we’ve ever been throughout the pandemic. One of the reasons for this is that the Delta variant is the newest variant of the COVID virus that we are dealing with.”

Lockard said previous variants affected two or three people when someone had it. The Delta variant, he said, is far more transmissible.

“For every infection of Delta we’re seeing on average seven other people infected,” said Lockard.

This, he said, leads many healthcare officials to believe the numbers are going to continue increasing for a while longer.

“We’re going to continue to see cases increase. According to the trend lines we have not plateaued yet. There are some medical experts that think this surge will last potentially another two to six weeks so this is going to continue to happen,” said Lockard.

Although the cases are continuing to increase throughout the area, Lockard said there is hope and people should continue to wear masks, get the vaccine and get tested when they suspect they have been exposed to COVID-19.

“Masking helps us contain the virus,” said Lockard. “Of course the best way to take care and provide ourselves the most protection possible is the vaccination.

“We truly think there’s light at the end of the tunnel, some very exciting things happening right now. The FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer vaccine, so the Pfizer vaccine has truly been the most studied vaccine of these COVID vaccines,” Lockard said. “Like any vaccine there is a remote possibility of potential side effects, but most of those are mild and the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the negatives.”

This week, the CDC reported that in Perry County 56.3 percent of the total population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 46.8 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated. According to the Kentucky River District Health Department, the Perry County Health Department has the highest vaccination rate in the Kentucky River District. As of Aug. 30, Perry County, said the KRDHD, has administered approximately 52.7 percent of the population vaccinations, while Lee County has 44.6 percent; Letcher County has 43.4 percent; Wolfe County has 44.1 percent; Leslie County has 42.9 percent; Knott County has 39.9 percent; and Owsley County has 34.5 percent. As of Aug. 30, the KRDHD said that Perry County has had 3,890 total cases, 70 COVID-19 related deaths and has an incidence rate of 200.8. Overall, the KRDHD has had 12,594 total cases and 206 deaths due to COVID.

Officials with the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center announced that as of 9 a.m. Aug. 31, there were 171 patients positive for COVID-19 in ARH’s 13 hospitals in WV and KY. Nine of those have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and 162 are unvaccinated, said ARH officials.

KRDHD officials encourage community members to reach out to their care provider and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.