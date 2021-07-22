Although new strains are spreading and COVID-19 cases are rising in Perry County and across the state, local healthcare providers are continuing to promote COVID-19 vaccination efforts throughout Perry County.

The district, said Kentucky River District Health Department Public Health Director Scott Lockard, is seeing an increase in cases lately, which is concerning for healthcare officials.

“We’re seeing an uptick in cases. I know this Monday morning (July 19) we had about double the cases we had the previous Monday morning (July 12), so we’re seeing a lot more activity in Perry County and the surrounding counties. It obviously is a concern. We now have documented cases of the Delta variant in our region, so it is upon us,” said Lockard. “I think what we’re seeing around the country — and now that it’s coming back to our area — is now the stark reminder that we’re not done with the pandemic. The virus has mutated.”

Although the vaccination rate for Perry County is considered good compared to other counties, Lockard said local healthcare officials are still encouraging more people to set up vaccination appointments.

“Perry County has got the best vaccination rate in the area,” said Lockard. This, he said, may not help if more people do not get vaccinated or don’t make smart decisions with masking and social distancing.

“They are very susceptible to getting the Delta variant,” said Lockard, explaining that people who are not vaccinated are more at risk. “The thing that is concerning about the Delta variant, among other issues, is that it’s much more easily transmissive from person to person than previous strains it seems.

“If you’re unvaccinated you should mask. If you are vaccinated and out in a large group indoors you should consider masking as well, especially if you have chronic health conditions,” said Lockard. “Some of the experts say around 70 percent is needed for herd immunity, we still have a long way to go to get to that point.”

The KRDHD, he said, has been planning and participating in mass vaccination efforts for the community, along with other local healthcare providers. All three COVID-19 vaccines are available at many pharmacies, clinics and medical facilities in Perry County, said Lockard, stating that people need to consider getting vaccinated as soon as possible.

“I think we’re going to see a lot of recommendations, a lot of guidance issued, but for the most part I think it’s going to be left up to the local institutions, the local businesses to make those decisions for what’s best for them and local people. We all have a choice to mask if we want to, we all have the choice not to shake hands,” said Lockard.

The Kentucky River District Health Department said that Perry County has had 2,828 total cases, 66 COVID-19 related deaths and an incidence rate of 12.8 as of July 15.