Hazard joined in on the ever rising trend of the skateboarding culture by creating their own outdoor skatepark — one of very few outdoor skateparks in Southeastern Kentucky — in 2007. Now, locals are using that resource to spark new interest and activity there.

Michael Sterling, a 30-year-old resident of Hazard who grew up in a small community outside of Springfield, Missouri, has been an avid skateboarding fan for the last 17 years of his life. He has a passion for skateboarding and has been using the Hazard skatepark located within Perry County Park, to share that passion with any and all who may be interested, specifically the youth.

Almost any given day of the week, Sterling is waiting, practicing or teaching there. He offers his skills and experience to those less experienced in hopes of passing on the lessons the sport has taught him.

“Where I grew up, there was no skateboarding, mostly just farmland and dirt roads,” said Sterling.

Sterling said he originally got into skateboarding due to the Tony Hawk Pro Skater video game franchise when he was 13 years old.

“I would go to the next town over and get a copy of the game and it was great because you didn’t have to be a skateboarder to have fun playing that game,” Sterling said. “What started as me playing a video game, turned into me purchasing my first skateboard.”

With no in-person influences to show him the ropes, Sterling would practice on his own, looking for chances to go into town, even if just for a few minutes, to practice and try new tricks.

“Even if we just stopped at a gas station, I would take advantage of that time I got to use my board on some cement,” said Sterling.

Now, Sterling said, he wants to reach out and do for other kids what skateboarding did for him. He said skateboarding has taught him many practical skills that he continues to use in everyday life.

Sterling, who also participated in helping create the first ever skateboard competition in Hazard on Aug. 12 with the help of his friends, like Reece Gilliam and partnerships with Phil Neece and the Perry County Fiscal Court, is looking to take it a step further by creating a larger culture for the sport here in Hazard.

“There’s so much potential here,” said Sterling. “This is a great park and there’s a lot that could be done with it.”

Sterling said he hopes to create more competitions for the park but also aims to grow the size of what he and other local skaters call “Saturday sessions” where every Saturday, all wheel activities are welcomed to the park, for practice and community building.

“Saturday sessions is a great time for people to come out if they have an interest in skating or BMX or riding scooters and get to know others who share that interest, as well,” Sterling said. “If you have an interest in it, if you want to learn how to skate, you will learn if you come here. There are some great people to learn from here and we don’t want kids to shy away or feel intimidated by more experienced skaters. We’re here to help make them better or teach them and show them the way.”

Aside from teaching and creating casual events for the community, Sterling also has his eyes set on helping cultivate more activity for the park in hopes it will branch out into bigger and better things for the city.

“There’s so many things we could do to upgrade the park,” said Sterling, adding the park has not seen much maintenance since its creation. “It could be a booming asset for the city and county and really pique people’s interest.”

Sterling believes that, with the right culmination of resources and effort applied, Hazard sits on a blank slate currently that could be molded into something much bigger, or at the very least, a flourishing avenue for the youth.

“The city has facilitated a place for the skateboarders here with a place to ride,” he said. “I didn’t grow up with that until I was older and could drive myself to parks. Not having a place to skate is tough, so the fact Hazard has a place, shows the city is willing to help out the youth as much as they can.”

Sterling said he believes Hazard would greatly benefit from the opening of a skate shop to go in hand with the park, which would create a local revenue stream to help bolster the culture regionally.

“Right now, you have to order your gear online or travel out of town, but if we had a local shop, I think it would perform really well in Hazard creating that access,” said Sterling.

At the end of the day, regardless of what becomes of the park, first and foremost Sterling says he is here for the love of the sport and sharing that love with anyone who would like to learn.

“I think age five is a good time to start learning, but I welcome any and all to come, if they have an interest, or know someone who does, they can come and learn how to skate,” said Sterling. “I’ve been to small towns all across America. Hazard has the best small town skate park I’ve seen. But it’s the least used one I’ve seen. That’s why I want to do these Saturday sessions, to unite all wheel activities.”

Even if kids don’t have their own board, Sterling offers his own for them to practice on, offering guidance for beginners, but also private lessons for those seeking to become more advanced skaters.

Sterling said the park has most recently received new LED lights and has undergone other maintenance.

“It’s been really awesome that the city has contracted some of the buckled ramps fixed up and just put in new LED lights, which help out tremendously,” said Sterling. “Ultimately, one day we hope to see more to come. We really need a shelter here or even an indoor park, because whenever spring comes, everything we’ve work for goes into hibernation.”

Sterling believes with more competitions to come, specifically in the realm of freestyle skateboarding competition, it could attract a lot of attention.

“If we start holding freestyle competitions, it could bring in world class competitors because it’s such a niche part of the sport. It’s very popular right now,” said Sterling.

For now, Sterling will remain as a staple of the park and will continue to donate his time to any willing to come or wanting to learn, offering basic lessons for free. For those wishing to contact Sterling, you can do so on Facebook, or stop by the park on Saturday afternoons.