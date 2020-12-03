On Nov. 24, local community leaders and healthcare officials provided a community COVID-19 update during virtual meetings. The first virtual update was given during the Chamber of Commerce meeting and the second was given later that evening.

During the Chamber of Commerce meeting, Kentucky River District Health Department Public Health Director Scott Lockard spoke about the large increase and rapid spread of COVID-19 in the community, the recent vaccines being tested and how the pandemic is affecting the healthcare system and essential workers.

“The current status of COVID-19, we're seeing cases just increase dramatically in our region and across the state,” said Lockard. “We're truly seeing the highest number of cases in a seven-day average that we've seen since this pandemic began in March,” he said.

This dramatic increase, said Lockard, has caused the healthcare system to have to adapt how they are responding to the virus, how they are conducting their contact tracing and how they are treating patients.

“With all the cases that we're seeing right now, it's changed how we in the health department are responding,” said Lockard, explaining that the KRDHD is still trying to reach out to people, but it is taking longer because of the increased number of cases.

“Just because the sheer volume of cases and the lack of staff to address all the huge numbers we have seen, the entire state is making a change in our contact tracing,” said Lockard. The KRDHD, he said, is asking people to be more active in their role of self-monitoring and isolating when needed, and to be responsible.

“When we see the virus spreading and our hospitals nearing capacity, we want to make sure if anyone in our region needs an intensive care unit bed or they need a ventilator that one is available for them,” said Lockard. “If this virus gets out of control and we cannot slow the spread, it's very well that we could be in that shape at one point, where someone who is going to need a bed and there's not going to be one available for them at our local hospital. That is what we're trying to prevent.”

Lockard said the recent announcements regarding COVID-19 vaccinations are positive and bring hope for the area.

“We have promising news about vaccines to combat COVID-19. Two vaccines are showing 94-95 percent efficacy ratings,” said Lockard, stating that Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have both been heavily discussed by healthcare officials.

“We actually could start to see some shipments of vaccines here in December,” said Lockard. The vaccines, he said, will be prioritized in the order of a tiered system, with healthcare and essential workers and the people most at risk receiving the vaccinations first, then providing it to the general public.

“We are several months out before we can do mass community vaccinations,” said Lockard, adding that the KRDHD is expecting the mass vaccinations to extend from March to May.

Later that evening, Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini and Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander provided another virtual community update to remind people to have a safe Thanksgiving weekend and to do their part in stopping the spread of the virus, as well as an update on various ongoing projects, including the food boxes, the replacement of water and gas meters throughout the county and the East Perry Development Center.

Throughout the pandemic, Alexander said, the city and county have continued to work together on several projects, such as the East Perry Development Center.

“Through the pandemic, it's kind of slowed that process up. That project is not dead,” said Alexander. “In-store shopping is on a decline during this pandemic, so it is really hard to recruit and grow new box stores through this.”

He said the project is continuing to progress, but has slowed down some.

Another endeavor the city and county said they support and have been helping spread awareness of is the distribution of free food boxes. This, said Mobelini, has helped so many struggling members of the community. “

In this time of need, there's nothing better than giving somebody free food,” he said.

Although people are tired of the pandemic and want to enjoy the holidays, Alexander and Mobelini said people should be considerate and smart in their decisions now, so the whole community doesn’t pay for it in the long run.

“Thanksgiving looks different, and if we don't get this changed, Christmas is going to look different,” said Mobelini.

“This is where we can do our part,” said Alexander. “If we all just take a pause and do what we can to get our cases back down, then we can, that's us doing our part in getting our restaurants back up,” he said, explaining that the sooner everyone follows recommended guidelines, the sooner things will return to normal.

“This was new to everyone and we weren't for sure when the end would be or how long we would be doing it. We can see that light at the end of the tunnel now. We've had two companies that have come out with vaccines,” said Alexander. “There's some hope now that we're going to come through this. We've just got to buckle down, pause a little bit and help everyone get through it. This community has been amazing during this in trying to find ways that we can all cope together to get through it.”

On Nov. 30, Gov. Andy Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), said the state is expecting to receive approximately 38,000 doses of the vaccine against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) as early as mid-December. Long-term care residents and healthcare workers will be among the first Kentuckians to receive the vaccine, they said. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will both require an initial shot followed by a booster shot, said officials. Kentuckians can visit the KY COVID-19 website for more information on the vaccines, including the state’s draft plan and FAQs. A public service communication campaign is also expected to launch in December.

The KRDHD reported there were 119 new positive COVID-19 cases in their service area on Monday, Nov. 30, with 28 of the cases coming from Perry County. On Tuesday, Dec. 1, 111 confirmed cases and 26 probable cases were reported in the KRDHD service area. Of those cases, 53 were from Perry County, including two pediatric cases under the age of 18, a 19-year-old female, two 20-year-old males, a 20-year-old female, a 22-year-old female, a 23-year-old female, 24-year-old female, a 24-year-old male, a 25-year-old male, a 27-year-old male, a 28-year-old male, a 30-year-old male, a 32-year-old female, a 35-year-old male, a 36-year-old male, a 39-year-old male, a 41-year-old female, two 46-year-old males, a 46-year-old female, a 48 year-old male, a 49-year-old male, a 49-year-old female, two 50-year-old females, a 56-year-old male, two 59-year-old females, a 59-year-old male, a 60-year-old female, a 63-year-old female, a 64-year-old male, a 65-year-old male, a 66-year-old female, a 67-year-old female, a 70-year-old female, a 74-year-old male, two 75-year-old females, an 80-year-old female, an 81-year-old female, an 81-year-old male, an 82-year-old male, a 83-year-old female, an 85-year-old male, an 85-year-old female, an 88-year-old female, an 89-year-old male, a 92-year-old female, a 95 year-old female and a 101-year-old female. The KRDHD also reported 23 recoveries as of press time.

On Wednesday morning, Dec. 2, it was confirmed that several patients and staff of the Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center, or Hazard Nursing Home, tested positive for COVID-19. "We did so well with keeping it out of the nursing homes for a long time, but unfortunately it's caught up with us here and got in," said Lockard. As of press time, Lockard said there were 88 residents and 29 staff members positive at the nursing home. Two of the residents have been hospitalized at this time.

Those updates bring the KRDHD total to 3,004 cases with 934 active and 40 deceased. In Perry County, there has been a total of 942 cases with 266 cases still active, 666 recoveries and 10 deceased.