A local man has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping, according to a statement from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the statement, Deputy JJ Montgomery responded to an assault complaint in the area.
Upon investigating, Perry County deputies obtained a search warrant for a residence on Robert Lane in Big Creek, during which officers collected evidence consistent with allegations made by the victim, the statement said.
Robert Begley Jr., 51, of Robert Lane, Big Creek, was arrested on charges of attempted murder (domestic violence) and kidnapping.
Begley was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.
The case remains under investigation by Montgomery.