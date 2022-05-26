Over the past couple of years, local man Bobby Steele has regained his love for life through on of his favorite hobbies — fishing. Steele said he encourages other people to try fishing, as there are many benefits.

Steele, who served as a self-employed tree trimmer for several years, said his wife and nine-year old son died in a wreck nearly 20 years ago and he went through a state of depression for many years where he lost contact with people and stopped doing things he loved, including fishing and listening to music.

Over the past couple of years, he said, he has been trying to reconnect with old friends, listen to music and participate in other hobbies and fish more.

“Now I’m starting to enjoy living life again,” said Steele.

“It’s really important to me, I take fishing to heart,” he said. “I can fish day or night, in the rain — I’m a true blue fisherman,” said Steele. “I get called by the river — it’s a feeling I get — and when I go fishing with this instinct feeling I always catch fish.”

Steele said the excitement, rush and adrenaline you get from catching fish gives you a natural high, and he challenges more people to go out and give fishing a shot, instead of getting caught up in social media and staying cooped up inside.

“Fishing is the best feeling you’ll ever get,” said Steele.

Steele said he frequently fishes on the Kentucky River and said he recommends fishing at several areas on the river area near the Perry County Park including by the old fire station, behind the old France’s Diner and at the train trestle by the rock quarry going to Cherokee Hills.

“There’s all kinds of opportunities,” he said, adding that in addition to the river, people have access to pay lakes, surrounding lakes and more.

Recently, Steele caught a 15-pound catfish and a 17-pound carp on the Kentucky River and is proud of those catches. Steele said the catfish was caught on a night crawler and the carp was caught on canned corn.

Steele said he hopes more people will take the opportunity to enjoy fishing in Perry County.