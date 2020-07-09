In February, Jesse Jackson of Avawam started his own business, Jesse Jackson's Top Tier Soap Company, with just $50, and said he is now moving thousands of bars of soap in just a few short months.
“A lot of people think I started my company for the pandemic, but that was not the case at all,” said Jackson, stating that he started the business before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state and was worried it would slow business down, but it didn't. The business, he said, has actually succeeded more than he had initially thought it would.
“It's took off way, way, way bigger than I ever imagined already in just a few months,” said Jackson.
Jackson said he started the company for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to inspire more local businesses.
“I wanted to do this because I was pondering how can I stop working for someone else. I've worked a lot of jobs, a lot of good paying jobs, but still got nowhere mentally and really didn't enjoy myself,” said Jackson, adding that was also one of the large factors in his decision to start his own business.
“I'm the type of person that I'm not afraid to spend money on quality,” said Jackson, explaining that he started using high quality colognes and soaps from other places and began thinking about how there was no place in Hazard dedicated to that type of merchandise, so he wanted people to be able to shop local instead of going other places.
This endeavor, he said, has allowed him to reach out and help others from similar situations, he said.
“It's an opportunity for me,” said Jackson. “I've had a lot of doubters in my life.”
Jackson said he was half a credit away from graduation, but dropped out of high school his senior year. Many people doubted him, he said, but later on, he went back and got his high school diploma and graduated.
“Since then, I've reflected back on how I used to be involved in my community and how I used to care about this place, and I needed to start doing that more,” said Jackson. “I'm going to try to set the tone for people like me that have kind of screwed up, but are still good people and want to be successful. You can still have that if you have the right mindset.”
Hazard, said Jackson, needs to bring in more young people into decision making processes and get the community more involved for change to occur.
“There are a lot of successful people here that don't have opportunity,” said Jackson. “I feel like a lot of people can't do that here, and that's wrong. You can absolutely do that here, you have to do that here in order to make it a better place.”
Jackson sells his products online, but said he is in the process of finding a storefront on Main Street.
“We need to try to get downtown back going,” said Jackson. “There's a lot of good space down here.”
Currently, Jackson sells bars of soap, bath bomb and premium lotions. All of his products, he said, are made from natural ingredients and are vegan friendly products. More products are expected to be released in the future, said Jackson. To purchase items and support this locally owned business, visit the Jesse Jackson's Top Tier Soap Co. Facebook page.
