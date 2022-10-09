ARH, in partnership with Bluegrass Care Navigators and the Kentucky Cancer Program, kicked off their new Prayer and Prevention series on Sept. 28.

The first event was held at the shelter and amphitheater next to City Hall in downtown Hazard, and provided the community with access to free prevention screenings including anxiety, depression and stroke; free vaccinations; colon cancer referrals; diabetes education; women's health services; free giveaways; and more. Guest speakers attended the event and a prayer service was also held.

ARH Kentucky River Community Development Manager Nicole Smith said the event was created as a way to combine the faith based community and medical community together when it comes to healthcare.

“Basically the Prayer and Prevention event came about through talking to other community partners and trying to figure out what the best way was to reach the residents in the ARH community,” said Smith. “Faith is — in this area — very important, so we wanted to mesh the two together.

She said that, in this region, it is important to treat diagnoses medically but also spiritually through prayer and leaning on a support system from church.

Additionally, she said, they added a mental health aspect as well.

“We first started talking about this event before the flood. Then of course after the flood it became apparent that we had so many people struggling with mental health,” said Smith. All three aspects — medical, spiritual and mental — should be combined for maximum support, she said.

ARH, she said, often works with Bluegrass Care Navigators and the Kentucky Cancer Program, and partnered with them on this event. “After speaking to them we came up with the idea that if churches would invite us into their meetings — like their weekly meetings or services — we could provide lots of good education to them,” Smith said, explaining that they felt that smaller settings would make people more comfortable with asking questions they may have regarding medical care.

Most people, said Smith, feel like when someone is welcomed into the church they can be trusted as a source of information. “That’s all we want to be — someone that you can

trust to provide information to you, and when you do need help you would come to us,” she said.

“The whole idea is to prevent these diagnoses, to get (people) to go get those screenings,” said Smith. “Early detection is key.”

ARH and its partners, she said, want to use this series to encourage people to go to their regular appointment and check ups.

“Especially with COVID a lot of people quit going to their doctors for their regular (appointments),” she said, explaining that many people go to the doctor when they are sick, but are reluctant about it and don’t go to their follow ups or regular exams like they should. “It can prevent you from having certain illnesses later on down the road.”

Ben Fugate, pastor of Journey Church, and Sam Stacy, the chaplain at ARH and pastor of Petrey Memorial Baptist Church, participated in this first event. Smith said they will be holding more events similar to this, and that they hope to have one in the spring. ARH and its partners, she said, wants to connect with local churches and have them invite them to services and will continue to have doctors or specialists come as speakers.

Any church or organization interested in participating in the Prayer and Prevention program can reach out to Smith at csmith11@arh.org or, (606) 233-4372.