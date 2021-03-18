With March marking the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, local officials are looking back at the past year, the effects of the pandemic and how Perry County continued to persevere.

On March 6 last year, the first case of COVID-19 in Kentucky was confirmed, followed by local mandates and restrictions being pushed in mid-March closing many businesses down temporarily, and some permanently. The measures, said local leaders, helped slow the spread for a short time, before the first case was confirmed in Perry County on March 31. Local leaders and healthcare officials said that, during the pandemic, the restrictions and guidelines have been used to help manage the case numbers, but they know there were other impacts felt due to the pandemic.

“I think as bad as the virus has been, we’ve also seen other side effects of the pandemic. The executive orders, the non-pharmaceutical interventions of shutting down restaurants (and others), has had a big impact on our economic sector and our small business owners,” said Kentucky River District Health Department Public Health Director Scott Lockard. “My heart goes out to them and I’m very hopeful for their recovery as we can pick back up.”

He said that, as vaccinations are administered and restrictions lessened, he is hopeful that most businesses will start to return to their former status.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said the city and county have each seen both the loss and growth of businesses during the pandemic.

“You’ve had some businesses that it’s helped and some of our businesses it’s really hurt. Those

businesses that depend on walk-in customers and customers to come in and eat, these are the types of businesses that it’s really put a damper on their success this year,” said Alexander.

Fortunately, he said, the community banded together in an effort to try and support local businesses and keep them afloat.

“That’s one of the great things this community always does. They always reach out and want to support local businesses, support one another and support businesses that have been here a while,” said Alexander.

In addition to closing some businesses, the pandemic, said Alexander, also affected the recruitment of companies to the area and altered the way that businesses would want to operate.

“With the restrictions put on and the number of people allowed to go in a restaurant or a facility (limited), it really makes recruiting hard. As we continue to reach out on downtown development, the East Perry Development, on any retail space for any of our shopping centers, with sales going more and more online it’s made it extremely hard to recruit new retail businesses into the town,” said Alexander, explaining that more retail-oriented businesses and companies have concerns about physical locations when such a focus has been placed on online methods of shopping. “It was already heading in a direction where you order online, hit a button and it’s shipped to you house, and I think this pandemic is going to really speed that up.”

Recreation and tourism, said Alexander, are going to play a large role in the area’s future after the pandemic.

“I think if we continue to grow the trails, continue to push the North Fork, continue to push what we have, that we could really see an uptick in tourism and in tourism dollars spent,” Alexander said. He continued, adding that, during the pandemic, he saw an increased number of people participating and expressing interest in local recreational activities.

“I’ve seen a huge uptick in the amount of people visiting local parks, including the Buckhorn attractions,” said Alexander. “I really think it’s brought people outdoors to see the great beauty that we have here.”

As the warm weather comes and COVID-19 vaccines are distributed and administered, Alexander said that this year, local officials hope to hold more community events.

“As a whole, we’ve pulled through and done what we can to help one another, but I think for us to come out of this we’ve got to get back to having events, having recreation and having opportunities that people can get out. There’s no doubt that being in a pandemic, not being able to see family members, loved ones, people you like to hang out with has really set heavily on people, including myself. I think it’s critical that we put on some outdoor recreational activities this year and get back to a little normalcy,” he said.

The availability of recreational activities and community events, said Lockard, will help ease another side effect of the pandemic — the physical and mental health and well-being of the community.

“Not only did it have a physical impact, but the emotional and mental impact has been huge,” said Lockard. “We’ve seen lots of people battling depression, anxiety, other serious mental health concerns that we have. We’ve seen suicide rates go up.

“As we transition to warmer weather and moving outside with outdoor activities, the potential for spread of the virus is much less so that is a great thing. I’m very excited about the summer months, I think people have been cooped up for too long. We want to get out, we want to enjoy the beautiful outdoors,” said Lockard. “It’s going to improve our mental health, our physical health.”

Weight gain, he said, is also a factor.

“One of the side effects of COVID many jokingly refer to is the ‘COVID 19’ because a lot of people have gained weight during the lockdown, especially in the winter, myself included,” said Lockard. “When we’re in a period of anxiety and depression, we may find ourselves eating foods that aren’t really healthy for us,” he said, explaining that many people may have given in to unhealthy choices and chose “comfort foods” during the pandemic.

During the coming weeks, Lockard said, people should start considering their eating and exercise habits, and work on adopting healthier lifestyles coming out of the pandemic.

“We need to become more active and assess our personal well-being,” said Lockard. “We’ve seen some people who have taken the quarantine and the pandemic as a time to improve their fitness and they’re in the best shape they’ve been in their lives.”

Although the effects and impact of the pandemic can take time to recover from, local officials said they will not give up on moving forward.

“We’re going to keep pushing forward, there’s great things happening here and we’re going to continue to make great things happen,” said Alexander.