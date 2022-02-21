With heavy rain forecast for the region this week, local officials are urging caution and for residents to remain vigilant for potential flooding.

Perry County Emergency Management Director Jerry Stacy said the county is watching and waiting.

"Any time that Eastern Kentucky gets a flood watch or flood warning you've got to take that seriously,” he said. ”We just have to wait and see how the weather is. Anytime you get weather reports two or three days out they can change, so we just monitor the situation and be prepared for whatever situation arises"

Stacy said the road departments are prepared to respond to any road closures or related issues

"With flooding that's our biggest issue here in my opinion, water getting over roads and people trying to drive through them,” he said.

Stacy said he encourages people to monitor the weather, be prepared to move to higher ground if flood water comes close to their houses and don't try to drive through flood water on roads

"The adage 'turn around don't drown' that's the best advice I can give anybody that comes up on water on roadways,” he said.

As of 10:59 a.m. on Feb. 21, the weather service was forecasting between 2 and 3 inches of rain for areas of Eastern Kentucky, with much of the region forecast to receive 1.5 to 2 inches between midnight Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday, with locally higher amounts possible.

Much of Kentucky, including Eastern Kentucky, has been placed under a flood watch due to the potential for heavy rainfall.