Next month, Dr. Syamala Reddy, a local ophthalmologist, is retiring after more than 40 years of service to the community.

Reddy’s practice, which is located on Medical Center Drive in Hazard, provides various types of eye care and has been open for nearly 42 years. Reddy said when he first came to Hazard, he did not intend to stay for as long as he has, but he is grateful he did.

“When I came I didn’t know what to expect. I came in with zero expectations of this town and I wanted to start ophthalmology care, which was not available in this town before I came here and I wanted to demonstrate to the community and physicians what ophthalmology can contribute to the community,” said Reddy. “At that time I had no intention to stay more than one year. I was going to come here for one year to show everybody what an eye doctor can contribute to the healthcare of the community.”

After a while, he said, he decided to stay for several reasons.

“Then all the patients and the physicians said they wished I would stay here,” said Reddy. “I decided to stay where I’m wanted so I made Hazard my home. This is the longest I’ve ever lived in any place in my life even in my native place in India.”

Reddy said once he was in Hazard he got involved in other aspects of the community to ensure that Perry County had a better quality of life.

“When it comes to the community I made it my home and I did not rest looking only after my practice. I got involved into many of the community activities to make this a better place,” said Reddy, stating that he serves on several boards and has organized and planned for things to be brought here.

“Looking back I have zero regrets for coming and being part of this community,” said Reddy. “I am extremely happy with the support and trust this community has given to me all these many years.”

Reddy said the family bonds shown by the region’s people and people coming together when times are hard are some of his favorite parts of the area.

“Which I don’t see many places,” he said, explaining that the people here are different than other areas. “The people may not be sophisticated and not be articulated but they are honest, good people.”

Upon retiring, Reddy said he plans on spending more time with his family.

“I will probably hang around for some time then will eventually move closer to my children,” said Reddy. “My grandkids were jumping with joy when they heard I’m retiring.”

Reddy said his last day will be Feb. 12.